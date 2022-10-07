ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto: Spectacular Hack Reinforces Concern About Industry Security

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkIL9_0iQ8xC8j00

The crypto industry just took a huge blow.

The young industry is going through one of its most difficult years, defined by the slump in cryptocurrency prices. The market has lost more than $2 trillion from its November 2021 all-time high of $3 trillion. It's currently valued at $986 billion, according to data firm CoinGecko.

The difficulties are reflected particularly in the drop in value of the top two cryptocurrencies since they reached their peaks on Nov. 10, 2021.

Bitcoin has lost 72% from its all-time high of $69,044.77. Bitcoin at last check was trading around $19,637. Ether, the native token of the ethereum platform, is down 73% from its all-time high of $4,878.26.

Even the industry's recent ecosystem-software update known as the Merge did not help. The event was considered historic for the sector because it considerably reduced the energy consumption of the ethereum platform. Ether at last check was trading around $1,335.

A Spectacular Hack

But as if the situation was not already bad, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, and its native token Binance Coin have been hugely hacked.

The Binance Coin hack casts a broad shadow on the crypto industry, which from the start has been plagued by security problems.

Binance Coin is the fifth cryptocurrency in terms of market value. Its price was around $283 at last check, down 3.2% in the past 24 hours.

According to security companies BlockSec, Paradigm and CertiK, a person hacked around 2 million tokens of Binance Coin. The theft was made in two transactions in which the attacker was able to successfully forge proof messages.

With BNB valued at some $293 in the moments preceding the incident, the total value of tokens stolen from the bridge in the exploit was $586 million, CertiK reported.

"Five hours ago, an attacker stole 2 million BNB (~$566M USD) from the Binance Bridge. During that time, I've been working closely with multiple parties to triage and resolve this issue. Here's how it all went down," a researcher at Paradigm posted on Twitter on Oct.6.

"1/ The Binance cross-chain bridge has been attacked. The root cause is due to the vulnerability in the message verification," BlockSec posted on Twitter after Paradigm.

The blockchain-security company added a list of all the hacked crypto companies since January.

The person managed to get almost $87 million out of the Binance ecosystem but the immediate suspension of the Binance Smart Chain blockchain prevented them from getting the rest of the loot, according to blockchain security firms.

"Due to the suspension of the chain the attacker has been unable to move the tokens that still remain in their wallet," CertiK said.

A bridge connects blockchains or different ecosystems.

'Your Funds Are Not Impacted'

Binance confirmed the hack and said that customer's funds were not impacted.

"There was an exploit affecting the native cross-chain bridge between BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) and BNB Smart Chain (BEP20 or BSC), known as 'BSC Token Hub'," the platform said in a blog post that you can read here.

"A total of 2 million BNB was withdrawn. The exploit was through a sophisticated forging of the low level proof into one common library."

It added that "the vast majority of the funds remain under control."

"The current impact estimate is around $100m USD equivalent," said ChangPeng Zhao, Binance's CEO. "Your funds are not impacted. The issue will be addressed. Please give the team some time."

A number of attacks on crypto bridges have occurred this year. In total this year, nearly $2.5 billion has been pillaged from bridges by scammers, who use the bugs and vulnerabilities of these new technologies, according to estimates by TheStreet.

Binance is one of the biggest platforms to be affected by hacking. And even if the damage has been limited by the responsiveness of the Binance ecosystem, the attack suggests that almost all ecosystems are vulnerable.

Real Money

Elevate Your Portfolio

Get actionable market insights from a team of experts who actually invest, trade, and manage money for a living

  • Daily Market Commentary
  • Actionable Trading Ideas
  • Investment Advice

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Sees Economic Trouble, Lauds Bitcoin

Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly for months that the economy is headed for deflation and is already in recession. Part of that argument is that the Federal Reserve has gone too far in raising interests—3 percentage points since March. She said...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stocks Extend Slump, Bank of England Intervenes Again, Amazon, Rail Strikes And Marvell In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, October 11:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slump As Global Stocks Retreat. U.S. equity futures slumped lower again Tuesday, pulling tech stocks deeper into a two-year trough, as investors extend their retreat from risk markets amid concern that aggressive central bank rate hikes will tip the global economy into recession.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Security Company#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Coingecko
TheStreet

What Is a Market Order? Definition, Purpose & Related Terms

When an investor instructs their broker (usually via an electronic interface on their phone or computer) to buy or sell a stock on their behalf, they do so with an order. There are several different types of orders, but market orders are the simplest and most common—they simply instruct a broker to buy or sell a particular stock at the best available price as soon as possible.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood: Trouble Brews in Auto Loan Market

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index slid 3% in September from August and 0.1% from a year ago. Concern periodically arises over the $1.5 trillion auto loan market. The concern is usually that consumers will have trouble paying back their loans. But famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Market Data
TheStreet

Crypto Receives Some Bad News from Friendly Portugal

The crypto industry is looking for good news much like the rest of the asset classes in these times of concern about the health of the economy. For a long time, cryptocurrency evangelists have claimed that bitcoin (BTC), the largest digital currency, can be used to hedge against inflation, since you know exactly what the supply is.
CURRENCIES
TheStreet

Costco Sits at Key Support. Here Are the Levels to Know Now.

Costco Wholesale (COST) is one of the premiere retailers, but like some of its peers, it has struggled in 2022. That's not only from the perspective of the stock price but also as inventories climb and inflation surges. Walmart (WMT) , Target (TGT) , Amazon (AMZN) and others have all...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Former Peloton CEO Faced Margin Calls as Stock Slumped, Report

John Foley, the co-founder and former CEO of Peloton Interactive (PTON) , faced repeated margin calls on money he borrowed against his Peloton holdings before he left the fitness company’s board last month. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday that Foley...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Shield Employees from the Storm

Reassuring internally and externally. This is the mission that Ulrich Körner set for himself at a time when Credit Suisse, founded in 1856, is going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in its history. Körner, who took over as CEO last August, wants to give the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Sagging Adobe

Adobe shares have slid sharply since the graphics-software specialist said Sept. 15 that it has agreed to buy Figma for about $20 billion. Investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has taken advantage of Adobe’s (ADBE) stock plunge to snap up some shares. On Monday, Ark Next...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

It looks like the Thanksgiving gift before Thanksgiving. Alphabet (GOOGL) , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Tesla, Ford, Twitter - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, October 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed As October Rally Faces Inflation Test. U.S. equity futures edged lower Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third quarter earnings season later this week.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Crypto: Coinbase Scores Big Win Over Rivals

Coinbase (COIN) has reasons to smile, even as much of the rest of the cryptocurrency industry does not. The big picture of crypto is bleak even as players in the crypto sphere reiterate that they are the future of financial services. Investors seem focused on the present, and the present...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
89K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy