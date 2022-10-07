Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Things You (Maybe) Didn't Know About Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBird In Hand, PA
Trick-or-Treat in Lancaster, PA: What You Need to KnowMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Little Free Libraries in Lancaster, PA: Boosting Book Access, CommunityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
skooknews.com
Saint Clair Man Charged with Retail Theft and Drug Possession
Saint Clair police have charged a man with retail theft and drug possession. According to Saint Clair Police, on Wednesday, September 5th, 2022, around 9:10am, officers received a dispatch that a male had stolen a trail camera from Walmart and fled by riding a bicycle. After about 30 minutes, officers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plane that crashed in Salisbury Township was in the air for 1 minute, report says
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The plane that crashed in a Lehigh County yard took off from Allentown's Queen City Airport about a minute before its fatal plunge, a new report says. A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report on the Sept. 28 crash says the airplane traveled less than a mile and made a slight turn before its data cut off.
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Walmart in Dauphin County
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. — APowerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Walmart at 200 Kocher Lane in Elizabethville. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 3-6-11-17-22, and the...
Pennsylvania prisoners are giving their own money to families impacted by gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A group of Pennsylvania prisoners, many of them serving life sentences for gun crimes, is pooling together their own funds to help Philadelphia families who lose a child to gun violence.
More than 200 animals seized from PA farm for animal cruelty
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty. On Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in York County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 won big in the drawing held last Friday, Oct. 7. The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St. in Spring Grove, York County. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23.
wdiy.org
11 Workers Charged with Animal Cruelty After Abuse of Turkeys Caught on Video
Eleven people have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania while working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers. WITF's Anthony Orozco reports state police say they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys – in five counties. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/06/11-turkey-farm-workers-in-pa-charged-with-cruelty-caught-on-video/. (Original air-date:...
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
thevalleyledger.com
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission stocks trout in the Midstate
DAUPHIN AND LEBANON COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) — Today volunteers joined the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to help stock hundreds of trout into local waterways. Brown and Rainbow Tour were stocked into Clarks Creek in Middle Paxton Township. They were placed into the Fly Fishing Only, Catch-and-Release section of the creek. These trout can be fished for immediately.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
sanatogapost.com
Man Found Hours After Missing from Parkhouse
UPPER PROVIDENCE PA – A 71-year-old male resident of the Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 1600 Black Rock Rd. (at top), who was reported as missing from the facility Saturday (Oct. 8, 2022) at about 3:15 p.m., was successfully located later the same day, Upper Providence Township police reported on their website pages.
WGAL
Woman injured in motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say emergency crews were sent to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hallow residential development after a motorcycle crash around 8 a.m. Saturday. According to police, the rider took a left turn too wide and hit a curb. Officers say the woman was thrown...
WFMZ-TV Online
Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
