Spring Township, PA

Saint Clair Man Charged with Retail Theft and Drug Possession

Saint Clair police have charged a man with retail theft and drug possession. According to Saint Clair Police, on Wednesday, September 5th, 2022, around 9:10am, officers received a dispatch that a male had stolen a trail camera from Walmart and fled by riding a bicycle. After about 30 minutes, officers...
SAINT CLAIR, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The  shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Walmart in Dauphin County

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. — APowerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Walmart at 200 Kocher Lane in Elizabethville. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 3-6-11-17-22, and the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

More than 200 animals seized from PA farm for animal cruelty

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty. On Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 won big in the drawing held last Friday, Oct. 7. The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St. in Spring Grove, York County. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

11 Workers Charged with Animal Cruelty After Abuse of Turkeys Caught on Video

Eleven people have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania while working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers. WITF's Anthony Orozco reports state police say they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys – in five counties. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/06/11-turkey-farm-workers-in-pa-charged-with-cruelty-caught-on-video/. (Original air-date:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks

Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission stocks trout in the Midstate

DAUPHIN AND LEBANON COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) — Today volunteers joined the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to help stock hundreds of trout into local waterways. Brown and Rainbow Tour were stocked into Clarks Creek in Middle Paxton Township. They were placed into the Fly Fishing Only, Catch-and-Release section of the creek. These trout can be fished for immediately.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Man Found Hours After Missing from Parkhouse

UPPER PROVIDENCE PA – A 71-year-old male resident of the Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 1600 Black Rock Rd. (at top), who was reported as missing from the facility Saturday (Oct. 8, 2022) at about 3:15 p.m., was successfully located later the same day, Upper Providence Township police reported on their website pages.
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Woman injured in motorcycle crash

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say emergency crews were sent to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hallow residential development after a motorcycle crash around 8 a.m. Saturday. According to police, the rider took a left turn too wide and hit a curb. Officers say the woman was thrown...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

