ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Lehigh Valley
LehighValleyLive.com

When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year

The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
94.5 PST

The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you

New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
RESTAURANTS
PhillyBite

Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania

- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy