Read full article on original website
Related
Lehigh Valley weather: Warm week ahead may bring thunder | Latest fall foliage forecast
Parts of the Poconos are pushing toward peak fall foliage this week while highs in the Lehigh Valley will be pushing 70. A few October thunderstorms will roll through late in the week, then it’s back to seasonal temperatures for next weekend. You know, “typical up and down fall...
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
To sauce or not to sauce? Tackling the Great Lehigh Valley Cheesesteak Debate
As the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who would argue that a cheesesteak is “broke.” So it’s a real curiosity that, with just an hour and change in between Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, there’s a pretty big difference in the regions’ respective cheesesteak methods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. school district cancels Halloween parades due to inclusivity, safety concerns
A Pa. school district in Montgomery County has decided to cancel Halloween parades at elementary schools and it’s due to safety and inclusivity concerns, according to reports. The Lower Merion School District has hosted Halloween parades for more than 50 years, but that might have at least temporarily come...
When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
abc27.com
Electricity outages in Pa. could become more common due to severe weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major weather-related power outages are becoming more common across the U.S. because of climate change, and Pennsylvania is part of that trend. A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals that there were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 2021.
First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year
The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drivers beware: Part of Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension to close for 55 hours
Drivers should prepare for a lengthy detour as the Pennsylvania Turnpike prepares to close part of the Northeast Extension in both directions for 55 hours. I-476 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. Crews...
Halloween 2022 | Here are Central Pennsylvania's trick-or-treat & parade dates
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween 2022 is just around the corner!. This year, October 31 is set to be a Monday, meaning many of our communities will be hosting celebrations either on or prior to Halloween this year. Here's when municipalities and townships across Central Pennsylvania will be holding Halloween...
wtae.com
Fall foliage in western Pennsylvania: Some areas approaching best color
PITTSBURGH — Some areas of western Pennsylvania are approaching best leaf color, according to the fall foliage report provided by the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. A new fall foliage map for Oct. 6 through 12 was released Thursday. The map shows some counties in the northern...
10 of the Most Beautiful Fall Destinations in Pennsylvania
Fall in Pennsylvania is undeniably beautiful. The start of the season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's one activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
Did you turn the heat on yet? Weekend forecast calls for chilly air
After two days of temperatures in the upper 70s, central Pennsylvania will see a more fall-like weekend with cooler air and gusty wind. The National Weather Service says the high on Saturday will reach about 60. It’ll be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night, the low will dip into the mid- to upper 30s.
walnutport.com
Doug Mastriano says ‘We are starting to look like East Germany’ at Lehigh Valley campaign stop
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano visited Allentown on Saturday and said under his administration, Pennsylvania wouldn’t be a sanctuary state, illegal immigrants would be removed and he would work toward making the country “energy independent.”. Source: Morningcall.
The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you
New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
PhillyBite
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
Comments / 0