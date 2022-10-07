ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia Says Situation With U.S. Is Much Worse Than Cuban Missile Crisis

By Isabel van Brugen
 4 days ago

A Russian government news agency said Friday that Washington likening President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis is "nonsense," suggesting that the country's situation with the U.S. is much worse.

RIA Novosti columnist Victoria Nikiforova directly addressed a Newsweek article that cited a Pentagon officer as saying that decapitation strike to kill the Russian leader in the heart of the Kremlin is one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense in response to his nuclear threats.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states at the Konstantin Palace presidential residence in Strelna, outside Saint Petersburg, on October 7, 2022. He has said he will use "all available means" to protect Russia's interests. ALEXEY DANICHEV/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images

"After such statements from high-ranking US military officials, any comparisons with the Caribbean crisis seem to be just nonsense," the RIA Novosti report said. "It looks like we have long since left this crisis behind us.

"Never during the Cold War did the Americans allow themselves to be so brazen about plotting to assassinate the leader of the Soviet Union," Nikiforova wrote.

It comes after Newsweek on September 29 published an article detailing the measures under consideration by the U.S. military in response to a potential nuclear strike by Russia.

On September 21, Putin said in a televised address, "If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff."

And on September 30, during a speech in which he announced the illegal annexation of four areas in Ukraine, the Kremlin chief said Russia would use "all available means" to defend the regions. Putin added that Washington had "created a precedent" for nuclear strikes by using the weapons in World War II.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said he will respond "forcefully" to any Russian nuclear strike, but members of the U.S. military who talked to Newsweek said they were considering "whether other [non-nuclear] threats are powerful enough to deter Putin."

The military sources who talked to our magazine, who asked to remain anonymous, said "there are subtle moves being made with regard to nuclear threats, including moving submarines and aircraft and drilling B-52 bombers."

But the U.S. military people also said that the use of conventional weapons and special operations are "front and center," including striking Putin in Moscow.

Biden on Thursday repeated his concerns about Putin's nuclear threats, adding that the risk of a nuclear "Armageddon" is at its highest level since the Cuban missile crisis.

In 1962, the Soviet Union under its leader Nikita Khrushchev, and then-U.S. President John Kennedy, came close to using nuclear weapons over the presence of Soviet missiles in Cuba.

"For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat to the use of nuclear weapons, if in fact things continue down the path they'd been going," Biden said in New York.

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis," the president said.

Biden added that Putin is "not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming."

Newsweek has contacted the Pentagon for comment.

John Doe
4d ago

Anyone spouting off nuclear threats is unacceptable. His people should know that and revoke his power. To start a nuclear war is insanity.

Runamuck
4d ago

Russia has big bombs , the US has big bombs. They bomb us we bomb them. There is no positive outcome for either side.

bidens a failure
4d ago

Newsweek is a problem . they or anyone else should be spouting off what the united states might or might not do . they just made a bad situation worse. and the Biden administration if they leaked it are worse

Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nikita Khrushchev
Newsweek

Putin's Allies Will Soon Turn on Him, Russian Military Analyst Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies will soon turn on him, a Russian military expert has suggested, analyzing a recent shift in rhetoric among the leader's top peers. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, Kyiv-based Russian military expert Oleg Zhdanov pointed to remarks made by two staunch allies of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group.
Newsweek

Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
