Butler, PA

Greensburg man accused of smashing multiple vehicles with hammer

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man is accused of using a hammer to damage a half-dozen vehicles. Troy Konieczny, 42, is facing multiple felony charges after police said he admitted to smashing up the vehicles near his West Otterman Street home. According to court documents, Konieczny targeted the vehicles because the owners did not show up for a birthday party for his brother. Police said Konieczny claimed his brother was "Jesus Christ" and admitted to targeting his neighbor's vehicles.
GREENSBURG, PA
Sate Police Investigating Lawrence County Burglary

(Wilmington Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are investigating after a 46-year-old Volant man reported that over $2500.00 worth of tools were stolen from his garage. Troopers said in a release that the burglary occurred in the area of Fayette Neshannock Falls Road in Wilmington Twp.,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Seneca Woman Charged After Autistic Child Found Wandering Near State Route 257

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found wandering near State Route 257. Heather Nicole Rupp, 32, was charged with one third-degree felony count of child endangerment in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint...
SENECA, PA
Midland Man Charged with DUI After New Brighton Traffic Stop

(New Brighton, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a Midland man with a DUI after a traffic stop at Mulberry Street and 6th Avenue in the Borough of New Brighton. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2015 Chrysler that was being driven...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
EMLENTON, PA
New Galilee Woman Charged with DUI After Traffic Stop in Big Beaver

(Big Beaver Borough, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a New Galilee woman with a DUI after a traffic stop at Larchwood and Rosewood Drives in Big Beaver Borough. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2018 Ford Explorer that was being driven...
NEW GALILEE, PA
New details emerge in alleged attack of Oliver Citywide Academy teacher

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New details have emerged in an alleged physical and sexual attack on a teacher inside a classroom at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy last month.Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult. KDKA-TV obtained the school police report from the Sept. 29 incident. According to the report, the 15-year-old told a school police officer, "I'm sorry officer but I have urges." Sources say KDKA-TV the teen suffers from mental illness and has lived in foster care. Sources added that the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher when he grabbed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man

According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Public Safety
Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down at a busy intersection in the middle of traffic.The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.She said this all unfolded in a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Finleyville shooting victim identified as Monessen man

A Monessen man was found dead of a gunshot wound in Finleyville early Monday, according to the Washington County Coroner. First responders were called to the 3600 block of Washington Avenue around 2:40 a.m. to respond to the incident, 911 dispatchers said. Police found Jaisen A. Irwin, 29, of Finleyville...
FINLEYVILLE, PA

