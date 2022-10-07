Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
wtae.com
Greensburg man accused of smashing multiple vehicles with hammer
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man is accused of using a hammer to damage a half-dozen vehicles. Troy Konieczny, 42, is facing multiple felony charges after police said he admitted to smashing up the vehicles near his West Otterman Street home. According to court documents, Konieczny targeted the vehicles because the owners did not show up for a birthday party for his brother. Police said Konieczny claimed his brother was "Jesus Christ" and admitted to targeting his neighbor's vehicles.
Allegheny Township woman tasered in police stop pleads guilty to assault
An Allegheny Township woman was ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail in connection with an incident last year in New Kensington in which she punched and kicked a police officer. Cally Jade Mills, 30, pleaded guilty in four criminal cases, including an incident last Nov. 30 that...
beavercountyradio.com
Sate Police Investigating Lawrence County Burglary
(Wilmington Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are investigating after a 46-year-old Volant man reported that over $2500.00 worth of tools were stolen from his garage. Troopers said in a release that the burglary occurred in the area of Fayette Neshannock Falls Road in Wilmington Twp.,...
explore venango
Seneca Woman Charged After Autistic Child Found Wandering Near State Route 257
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found wandering near State Route 257. Heather Nicole Rupp, 32, was charged with one third-degree felony count of child endangerment in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint...
beavercountyradio.com
Midland Man Charged with DUI After New Brighton Traffic Stop
(New Brighton, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a Midland man with a DUI after a traffic stop at Mulberry Street and 6th Avenue in the Borough of New Brighton. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2015 Chrysler that was being driven...
explore venango
STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
Local man unable to retrieve items from tent in homeless encampment after bag was stolen from car
PITTSBURGH — It’s an unusual situation. A local man had valuables stolen out of his car and saw the person who took them and where they might be. However, he couldn’t retrieve his things. Jeff Martin returned to his car after a party Saturday night to find...
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Woman Charged with DUI After Traffic Stop in Big Beaver
(Big Beaver Borough, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a New Galilee woman with a DUI after a traffic stop at Larchwood and Rosewood Drives in Big Beaver Borough. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2018 Ford Explorer that was being driven...
Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Youngstown
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
New details emerge in alleged attack of Oliver Citywide Academy teacher
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New details have emerged in an alleged physical and sexual attack on a teacher inside a classroom at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy last month.Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult. KDKA-TV obtained the school police report from the Sept. 29 incident. According to the report, the 15-year-old told a school police officer, "I'm sorry officer but I have urges." Sources say KDKA-TV the teen suffers from mental illness and has lived in foster care. Sources added that the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher when he grabbed...
Investigators seize boat from Hermitage man accused of fishing scandal
Investigators seized a boat and trailer from a Hermitage man accused in a fishing scandal.
WFMJ.com
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man
According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
Watch: Two murder suspects arrested off Route 28
A police chase that started in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon ended in the Fox Chapel area. Pittsburgh officers were trying to execute a search warrant in Mt. Washington for a car linked to a shooting last week.
Police investigating Washington County car break-ins
NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a string of Washington County car break-ins. The front passenger windows of three vehicles parked along Washington Federal Way in North Franklin Township were smashed after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Purses were stolen from all three of the vehicles. Police said...
Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down at a busy intersection in the middle of traffic.The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.She said this all unfolded in a...
Mother of boy found in Tarentum park alone found
Police have found the mother of a boy discovered alone this morning in a Tarentum park. Authorities posted the child’s picture on Facebook asking the public for help.
WJAC TV
PSP: Northern Cambria man allegedly shot other man for 'trespassing' on his property
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were...
explore venango
Cranberry Man Charged with Reckless Endangerment After Cow Found Wandering on Route 322
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have filed a misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge against a Cranberry man after his livestock was found wandering on U.S. Route 322. According to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office, troopers were dispatched to the area of...
Finleyville shooting victim identified as Monessen man
A Monessen man was found dead of a gunshot wound in Finleyville early Monday, according to the Washington County Coroner. First responders were called to the 3600 block of Washington Avenue around 2:40 a.m. to respond to the incident, 911 dispatchers said. Police found Jaisen A. Irwin, 29, of Finleyville...
Indiana County man accused of making meth, dumping waste in 5 different areas
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he made methamphetamine and dumped the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five different locations in the region. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed a large black garbage bag in the woods near Stewart...
