ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville ranked among most popular metros for young homeowners, data finds

By Madison Troyer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp87Q_0iQ8uLTZ00

In sharp contrast with the generations that have come before them, many millennials are finding that owning a home is simply out of the question. There are several reasons for this —none of which have anything to do with buying avocado toast or a daily latte—including stagnant wages and rocketing home prices, larger amounts of student debt, obstacles to building credit, and rising mortgage rates . As a result, homeownership rates for millennials are 8% lower than they were for Gen Xers and baby boomers at the same age.

Pumpkin patches in Middle Tennessee

However, for those serious about owning a home—and willing to move to a more affordable part of the country to do so—there are a handful of places where breaking into the housing market is considerably easier. NashvillesMLS.com examined homeownership data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine which metro areas have the highest share of homeowners under the age of 35. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, people under the age of 35 make up about 10% of all homeowners in the country. These metro areas include the main cities listed as well as the surrounding towns and suburbs.

Notably, many of the areas on this list include military towns. Veterans and members of the U.S. military have higher homeownership rates in general compared to the civilian population. According to research from the Urban Institute , this is largely because of access and education from VA loans as well as military bases providing stable employment opportunities for residents.

So without further ado, here is a closer look at why these metros are so popular among millennial homeowners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p06p1_0iQ8uLTZ00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#15. Manhattan, Kansas

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 23,860
– Share of homeowners under 35: 15.50%

Nicknamed the “Little Apple,” Manhattan, Kansas, might not be quite as metropolitan as its Northeast counterpart, but it is much more affordable for young homeowners. Host to Kansas State University’s primary campus, the city has a college-town feel and a thriving economy thanks to the hundreds of jobs the institution provides. With the Department of Homeland Security’s National Bio and Agro-Defense facility set to open there later in 2022, bringing plenty of jobs, the city seems poised to only continue growing in popularity amongst young folks looking to buy their first home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fud2i_0iQ8uLTZ00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#14. Casper, Wyoming

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 23,220
– Share of homeowners under 35: 15.87%

The second-largest city in all of Wyoming, Casper has maintained its cowboy feel well into the 21st century. Picturesque and quaint with a thriving downtown area, the 60,000-person town is home to the University of Wyoming and a lucrative oil industry. The development of wind farms and uranium fields—in addition to the Powder River Basin coal seams—has also done a lot to grow Casper’s economy, establishing it as a major energy hub. The combination of secure, well-paying jobs and a lower cost of living make it a popular metro for young homeowners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5bji_0iQ8uLTZ00
Guy In Utah // Shutterstock

#13. Ogden, Utah

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 163,516
– Share of homeowners under 35: 16.04%

Closing in on 90,000 people, Ogden, Utah , is just 40 miles down the road from Salt Lake City. The Western city is best known for its ample outdoor recreational activities, the large IRS office that is the largest employer in the area, and its three institutes of higher learning—Weber State University, Stevens-Henager College, and Ogden-Weber Applied Technology College. Folks looking for a good work-life balance and a low cost of living would do well to check this Intermountain West destination out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmKYU_0iQ8uLTZ00
Paul Brennan // Shutterstock

#12. Hinesville, Georgia

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 14,827
– Share of homeowners under 35: 16.12%

Hinesville, Georgia, is home to Fort Stewart , the biggest U.S. Army base found east of the Mississippi River. Many folks who move to the city do so because they have military ties, though plenty of others are drawn to its low cost of living and sense of Southern hospitality. Located close to the Atlantic Ocean, Hinesville also benefits from a year-round mild climate, making it an ideal hometown for folks looking to do away with long, cold winters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gA9S3_0iQ8uLTZ00
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock

#11. Iowa City, Iowa

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 41,512
– Share of homeowners under 35: 16.41%

While no city is perfect, Iowa City comes quite close. Home to the University of Iowa, a major employer and well-regarded institute of higher education, the town has an incredibly low cost of living and median home price. Crime rates are low, there is easy access to outdoor recreational activities, and quite a bit of vibrancy thanks to the college town atmosphere. Toss in a thriving economy and a highly educated population, and you’re looking at a great place to put down some roots and buy a home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXgTr_0iQ8uLTZ00
JNix // Shutterstock

#10. Auburn, Alabama

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 38,483
– Share of homeowners under 35: 16.56%

Life in Auburn, Alabama , centers around the university, the city’s largest employer. Outside of the SEC football powerhouse university, many residents work in technology manufacturing by day and bask in the beauty of the Appalachian foothills and Chewacla State Park by night. A low unemployment rate and low cost of living allow plenty of people to purchase homes in the metro area, despite that not being the case in other parts of the country.

| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD6Hl_0iQ8uLTZ00
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock

#9. Bismarck, North Dakota

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 38,041
– Share of homeowners under 35: 16.86%

The capital of North Dakota, Bismarck is one of the state’s most rapidly growing cities. Its proximity to the University of Mary and Bismarck State College helps to attract plenty of new residents each year, as does its low cost of living and low crime rates. The city is currently undergoing a labor shortage as it struggles to keep up with the number of new businesses that have popped up over recent years—which is great news for locals looking to secure a stable job to help make those monthly mortgage payments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rx2dq_0iQ8uLTZ00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#8. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 69,174
– Share of homeowners under 35: 17.35%

The largest city in South Dakota, Sioux Falls is the state’s cultural and economic center. With no income tax laws, the city is home to the headquarters for many major companies like Wells Fargo and Citigroup, which provide an enormous number of stable, well-paying jobs. Additionally, median home prices in the area are a whopping 21% below the national average , making obtaining a first-time mortgage far more feasible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAmA9_0iQ8uLTZ00
TLF Images // Shutterstock

#7. Fargo, North Dakota

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 56,879
– Share of homeowners under 35: 17.74%

Another city with median home prices well below the national average—this time 28% below— Fargo, North Dakota , is an excellent place for first-time homeowners to put down roots. Home to North Dakota State University, the town has a ton of cultural opportunities for being so small. To top it all off, the cost of living in Fargo is lower than average, as is the unemployment rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RirZN_0iQ8uLTZ00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#6. Clarksville, Tennessee

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 66,302
– Share of homeowners under 35: 17.75%

Just 10 miles from the heart of Clarksville, Tennessee, lies Fort Campbell , home to the Army’s WWII-renowned 101st Airborne Division. Many residents in the patriotic city are employed at the base, though Austin Peay State University is another major local employer. With a low cost of living and a highly educated population, Clarksville is poised to see quite a bit of growth in the near future, meaning homeowners are likely to see their home values rise quite steadily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifxAT_0iQ8uLTZ00
NaturallyKristina // Shutterstock

#5. Midland, Texas

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 39,845
– Share of homeowners under 35: 18.03%

Midland, Texas, is best known for its role in natural gas production. Part of the larger Permian Basin, the region produced 15% of the country’s crude oil in 2020. Petroleum exploration and extraction is the area’s largest industry, and as prices for those resources go up, so does Midland’s economy and jobs market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8FU5_0iQ8uLTZ00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#4. Logan, Utah

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 28,485
– Share of homeowners under 35: 18.03%

With the third-lowest unemployment rate in the country as of July 2022, Logan, Utah, is a safe bet when it comes to taking out a mortgage. The region’s largest employer is Utah State University, with the manufacturing industry coming in a close second. Set to double in population by 2050 , there’s a possibility the area will be less affordable in years to come. But for now, the current cost of living is 6% below the national average .

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nCiD_0iQ8uLTZ00
Kevin Waller // Shutterstock

#3. Odessa, Texas

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 35,106
– Share of homeowners under 35: 18.91%

Like Midland, Odessa, Texas , is fairly reliant on the oil and energy industries for its economy. However, unlike Midland, the city has made a concerted effort to branch out beyond natural gas, exploring wind, clean coal, and nuclear energy industries. The city is home to Odessa College, The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. The cost of living is also significantly lower in Odessa than it is in Midland, and residents can say that they’ve shared the same zip code as former presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5ISJ_0iQ8uLTZ00
Dylan The Photographer // Shutterstock

#2. Provo, Utah

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 119,454
– Share of homeowners under 35: 19.25%

Dubbed “ the most conservative city in the United States ,” Provo, Utah, is home to Brigham Young University and the largest Mormon missionary training center. Plenty of BYU grads have made the city their permanent home, with many founding billion-dollar tech companies in the area. Job growth in the area is consistently positive , as is the increase in household incomes. To top it all off, Provo is a dream city for outdoor enthusiasts, who can enjoy Utah Lake and the nearby Wasatch Mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6dPt_0iQ8uLTZ00
Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#1. Jacksonville, North Carolina

– Total owner-occupied housing units: 35,858
– Share of homeowners under 35: 25.92%

Jacksonville, North Carolina, is home to the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune as well as the Marine Corps Air Station New River. The vast majority of locals are employed by the military or have military ties. Due to the nature of that work, the population can vary pretty wildly year over year. However, a low cost of living and a decent median home price makes the area attractive, even to newcomers who know that neighbors may come and go.

This story originally appeared on NashvillesMLS and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vanderbilt Hustler

GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top

We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Clarksville, TN
Business
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Clarksville, TN
Real Estate
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another marijuana bust was made at Nashville International Airport Monday. According to an affidavit, an officer working for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety found a suspicious bag coming from Los Angeles, California early Monday morning. The man who police believed owned the bag ran from officers, before being detained.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Rob. Co. Elections: Who’s On The Ballot – Nov 8, 2022

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Early Voting for the November 8th Ballot in Robertson County begins Wednesday, October 19, 2022, thru November 3, 2022. The November 8th Robertson County Ballot consists of elections for the State Governor and State Reps, Cities of Adams, Cedar Hill, Town of Coopertown, Cross Plains, Millersville, Orlinda, Portland, Ridgetop, Springfield and White House.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Approaching 2,000-Foot Ordinance For Potential Solar Farms

Christian County continues to be a cauldron of discussion, surrounding the proposed 550-acre Oriden solar farm in Dogwood. A grassroots ordinance from the small community — steeped in research and outreach from Logan County — gained serious traction during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, when magistrates unanimously approved for County Attorney John Soyars to pursue his due diligence in seeking a 2,000-foot easement for all solar farms potentially locating outside of the Hopkinsville city limits.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#The U S Census Bureau#The Urban Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
IRS
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge

Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy