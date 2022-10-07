Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Tuesday, Oct. 11
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Disturbing the Peace, 11:10 p.m. Officer took the report of loud vehicles driving through a residential area on the 1600 block of Bixby Ave. NE and...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 11, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Troy Michael Brown, 29, of Naytahwaush, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. David Lee Watnemoe, 50, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
wdayradionow.com
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
kvrr.com
Woman Hit, Seriously Injured By Stray Bullet
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Police are looking for two people they say are involved in the shooting. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds...
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: October 12, 2022
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Oct. 11. BEMIDJI POLICE DEPARTMENT Disturbing the Peace, 11:10…. Bemidji Blotter for Monday, Oct. 10. The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the...
bulletin-news.com
N.D. man pleads guilty to murder charges in deliberate Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
Two third-degree murder charges were brought against a Grand Forks, North Dakota, man in connection with the passing of two teens in a head-on collision that happened in northern Minnesota last year. 21-year-old Valentin Mendoza IV entered a guilty plea to two charges of murder in the third degree, including...
wdayradionow.com
12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident
(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
Police needs help identifying person of interest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
redlakenationnews.com
City responds to precarious conditions at Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji, tenant shares experiences
BEMIDJI - Ever since the neighboring apartment building at 2830 was condemned, residents in the three remaining buildings of Ridgeway Courts I and II have been living in uncertainty. They know that the conditions of their buildings are not good: apartments lie abandoned, squatters drift in and out, windows are...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji man killed in Cass Lake crash
A Bemidji man was killed in a Cass Lake car crash Friday morning. The state patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 371 around 7 a.m. when he was struck by a westbound Chevy Silverado. A 47-year-old Bemidji man was driving the...
trfradio.com
“Illegal/Unsafe Pass” Causes Single Vehicle Accident
An Osage was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Raila Luminae, 58, was injured when the northbound 2022 Honda Ridgeline she was driving struck an embankment. According to the report, Luminae ran off the road “while attempting to make an illegal/unsafe pass” on Highway 34 at Becker County Road 39 in Toad Lake Township.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 10/7-10/9
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Report of suspicious person who jumped a fence by a closed business on the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. NW. No criminal activity discovered.
740thefan.com
valleynewslive.com
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
valleynewslive.com
The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FedEx Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
valleynewslive.com
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
lptv.org
