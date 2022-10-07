Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Put Love On Display During Date Night After Reconciliation

Source: mega

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin put their love on display while taking on the streets of New York City.

Just two weeks after the couple called off their divorce, they were seen walking arm-in-arm out of The Polo Bar on Thursday, October 6. The Rocky actor, 76, and the model, 54, dressed to impress for their date night, with Sly wearing a blue suit and jacket with black shoes, while his wife stunned in a navy blue dress and black heels, as seen in photos.

Stallone and Flavin's attempt to save their marriage after 25 years appears to be going well after the brunette beauty filed for divorce in August, noting in court documents that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Flavin also accused her husband of “moving assets from marital funds," which he has vehemently denied.

Despite Flavin going ahead and filing for divorce, an act that left Stallone blindsided, it seems the move was used as a wake up call for the actor to put in the work and fix their marriage.

"When Jen filed for divorce, she felt she had no option. She felt unheard and was very frustrated," the source said, as OK! reported. "She had been telling Sly that she was going to file, but it seemed he didn't believe her. It pretty much came as a shock to him. He never wanted a divorce."

But now, with the couple choosing to work through their rough patch, Flavin is "much happier," explained an insider. "She has been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out."

Stallone first sparked rumors of a split when he removed a tattoo of his wife shortly before news of their divorce made headlines.

The mother of Stallone's three daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, publicly addressed her decision to file for divorce at the end of August, saying in a statement: "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

