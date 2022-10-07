Read full article on original website
WETM
Bills get big contributions from rookies in blowout win over Steelers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even missing key players and being very banged up the past few weeks, the Bills did what they were supposed to do and that’s blow out the Steelers who were 14 point underdogs coming into the game. The Bills won 38-3 and got...
WETM
Buffalo Gameday Recap: Bills destroy Steelers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills took care of business on Sunday in Orchard Park, bulldozing the Steelers. Josh Allen had a career-high 424 passing yards and he wasn’t even the main attraction. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss big days from Khalil Shakir and Gabriel Davis...
WETM
Bills annihilation of Steelers comes at perfect time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — This was exactly the kind of game the Bills needed. Gabe Davis required only three catches the prove his ankle injury was a thing of the past. Really, all it took was one touch. A 98-yarder that stunned the Steelers and set the Bills offense on course for another obliteration.
WETM
Youth steps up in big spots for big Bills win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills were missing five starters on defense in this game and still kept the Steelers out of the end zone as the Bills rolled to a 38-3 victory. On offense, rookie Khalil Shakir was the third receiver because of injuries. He was one...
WETM
Russell Wilson returns to practice 4 days after injection
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw passes at practice Tuesday without any apparent discomfort or restrictions just four days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder. Wilson strained the latissimus dorsi, the large, flat muscle on the...
WETM
With Buffalo Bills football as his emotional center, Eric Wood looks to ‘Tackle What’s Next’
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The peace Eric Wood has found in his retirement from football radiated from his smile Sunday as the honorary Bills Legend of the Game wore his old No. 70 jersey in the end zone at Highmark Stadium and kindled the frenzy of 70,000 fans by bellowing Marv Levy’s famed maxim — “Where else would you rather be, than right here right, right now?”
WETM
BKL Poll: Which player will lead the Bills in sacks against the Steelers?
Before the Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, we want to know who you think will lead in sacks against the visiting team. To cast your vote, click or tap here. Watch News 4 any time by clicking here.
WETM
Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s sterling performance in a 38-3 win against the Steelers on Sunday has earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the eighth time in his career. Allen was 20 of 31 passing for a career-high 424 yards...
