(Lakewood, WA) It was Homecoming for the Lakes Lancers and they weren’t about to allow an upset on their big celebration day. After the kick-off went out at the 40 yard and it took just 1 play as Frosh QB Legend Galeai handed the ball off to Leo Pulalasi who sprinted off left tackle and was gone 60 yards for the touchdown. The Lancers went for 2 but came up shot and led 6-0 just 13 seconds into the game.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO