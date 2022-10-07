ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Video: Jones: Manufacturers should be setting up operations in the RGV

WESLACO, Texas – Tim Jones, manufacturing and engineering manager for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, got a big round of applause at a recent RGV LEAD event when he said manufacturing is coming back. Jones was a panelist at the group’s “State of Education & Industry in the Rio Grande Valley”...
WESLACO, TX
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
KRGV

Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say

Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
PHARR, TX
megadoctornews.com

Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters

HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see influx of COVID-19 cases

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas is faced with a nursing shortage – How to get trained in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is faced with nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings this month. In response, Rio Grande Valley training institutions are putting out calls for applicants this week to help combat the statewide nursing labor shortages. Although some college graduates can have trouble finding employment, nursing students are less likely to face that […]
HARLINGEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

New tech office in McAllen

Zoho, a private software development company, opened a new location in McAllen in April as part of the company’s transnational localism belief. This is the third office the company opens in Texas and the first in the Rio Grande Valley. The company has been in business for over 25...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB cites ‘potential factual issues’ with report critical of failed power plant project

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board presented its first rebuttal to the city’s forensic audit of a failed $118 million power plant project. On Monday, coming out of an executive session to discuss legal matters around the report, BPUB shared a statement. In that, BPUB cited “some potential factual issues” with the city’s report. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV native founds nonprofit in hopes of giving back

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At CBS 4, we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. Hannah Orendain, 23, is a law student who is anything but average. “I am in law school, a 2L, I run a non-profit organization, I also work as a research legal assistant at a […]
MCALLEN, TX
progresstimes.net

Edinburg residents prompt changes to Schunior construction

A group of Edinburg residents banded together to confront city leaders about the road construction happening in front of their homes. And in a not-always-likely turn of events, the community members’ actions caused the City to shift their construction plan. Charlie Vela is one of several residents along Schunior...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Major water leak in San Benito under repair

Work to repair a major water leak in San Benito is expected to continue through Monday, according to the city. The water leak on Business 77 near Dick Dowling is affecting a large area, according to a Saturday social media post from the city of San Benito. Although there is...

