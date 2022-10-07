Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Jones: Manufacturers should be setting up operations in the RGV
WESLACO, Texas – Tim Jones, manufacturing and engineering manager for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, got a big round of applause at a recent RGV LEAD event when he said manufacturing is coming back. Jones was a panelist at the group’s “State of Education & Industry in the Rio Grande Valley”...
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Edinburg Chamber of Commerce to develop mini chambers in local schools
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is going to open mini versions of itself in the city’s four high schools. Details were announced by the incoming president of the chamber, Mario Lizcano, at a recent mixer. Lizcano said students that join the junior chamber at their school...
KRGV
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
Man with AR-15 rifle in car arrested at Rio Grande City school, school district says
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man claiming to pick up his sister from school grounds was arrested Tuesday after a security guard at Rio Grande City High School spotted an AR-15 rifle in his vehicle, according to school district officials. “The suspect had an AR-15 in the front seat of his vehicle and […]
megadoctornews.com
Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters
HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see influx of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
Texas is faced with a nursing shortage – How to get trained in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is faced with nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings this month. In response, Rio Grande Valley training institutions are putting out calls for applicants this week to help combat the statewide nursing labor shortages. Although some college graduates can have trouble finding employment, nursing students are less likely to face that […]
utrgvrider.com
New tech office in McAllen
Zoho, a private software development company, opened a new location in McAllen in April as part of the company’s transnational localism belief. This is the third office the company opens in Texas and the first in the Rio Grande Valley. The company has been in business for over 25...
Residents voice anger at BPUB meeting following failed power plant project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board met publicly Monday for the first time since the release of a forensic review of BPUB’s failed attempt to build multimillion dollar power plant. The audience at the meeting erupted in cheers and applause in response to a resident’s public comments, calling upon the board to take […]
BPUB cites ‘potential factual issues’ with report critical of failed power plant project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board presented its first rebuttal to the city’s forensic audit of a failed $118 million power plant project. On Monday, coming out of an executive session to discuss legal matters around the report, BPUB shared a statement. In that, BPUB cited “some potential factual issues” with the city’s report. […]
Recap: Separate school alerts led to arrests of several teens this past week in RGV
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of separate threats to school security were investigated this past week in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, resulting in the arrests of at least six students. Across the four separate incidents, no one was reported as harmed. Districts involved alerted parents and the community, and in all causes took steps […]
RGV native founds nonprofit in hopes of giving back
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At CBS 4, we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. Hannah Orendain, 23, is a law student who is anything but average. “I am in law school, a 2L, I run a non-profit organization, I also work as a research legal assistant at a […]
KRGV
Brownsville PUB customers demand answers at first board meeting since release of forensic audit
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Monday night after an hours-long closed-door session it will conduct a review of the forensic audit that alleges customers were charged $118 million for a project that never came to fruition. In a prepared statement, BPUB Chair Sandra Saenz claimed there are factual issues...
South Texas resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket
The resident scratched off a lottery ticket, landing the top prize in the Texas Lottery's $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch game.
progresstimes.net
Edinburg residents prompt changes to Schunior construction
A group of Edinburg residents banded together to confront city leaders about the road construction happening in front of their homes. And in a not-always-likely turn of events, the community members’ actions caused the City to shift their construction plan. Charlie Vela is one of several residents along Schunior...
Alamo to close portion of expressway this afternoon to reconstruct fatal scene
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing a scene on Interstate 2/U.S. 83 after someone died at the location. At 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 2 (US 83) will be temporarily closed for about an hour between Tower Road and Valverde Road, in Alamo as […]
6 plead guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Texas
Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week.
KRGV
Major water leak in San Benito under repair
Work to repair a major water leak in San Benito is expected to continue through Monday, according to the city. The water leak on Business 77 near Dick Dowling is affecting a large area, according to a Saturday social media post from the city of San Benito. Although there is...
