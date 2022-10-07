Watch: Puzzling Cluster of UFOs Filmed by Motorist on California Freeway

By Tim Binnall

A motorist cruising down the freeway in California captured footage of a curious cluster of UFOs that mysteriously hovered in the night sky. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred last Friday evening as the witness was driving through Sacramento and initially noticed a pair of glowing orbs off on the horizon. The anomalies, he said, were "perfectly spaced between each other" with one being somewhat "titled" below its companion. To the driver's surprise, the UFOs then swiveled and "a third light 'popped' on, which is when the witness "realized I should record this."

The motorist managed to capture a good portion of the sighting while also driving his car on the freeway, which is both somewhat commendable and also probably not the safest idea. While watching the three lights slowly spread out in the sky, the mystified man speculates that perhaps they are helicopters or drones and then a fourth light appears alongside the others during the incident which he estimated lasted between three and four minutes. Eventually, after lamenting that he could not focus on the objects because he was driving, the witness pulled off at the next exit in the hopes of getting a better look at the UFOs, but ultimately wound up losing sight of them in the process.

Looking back on the experience, he was particularly puzzled by how the third and fourth lights seemingly "popped on" as the sighting unfolded and ultimately marveled that the experience was "crazy." As for what the objects could have been, besides an armada of alien ships, one prosaic possibility is that the orbs were lanterns that were released somewhere in the city and that they only appeared to 'turn on' due to clouds. That said, as of now, the nature of the odd objects is a mystery. With that in mind, what do you think the motorist filmed while driving down the freeway? Share your best guess with us at the Coast to Coast AM Facebook page.