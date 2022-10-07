Read full article on original website
Library Construction Grant Announced
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Over 16 libraries in our area were collectively over awarded $1.2 million dollars as part of a Public Library Construction Grant. New York State Senator George Borrello says the funding will enable libraries to better meet the needs of their patrons by increasing accessibility and modernizing facilities while reducing operating costs.
Motorists Continue To Note Falling Gas Prices In WNY
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Motorists in our region continue to note falling gas prices, while national and state averages are once again on the rise. That’s according to AAA, who reported Tuesday the average price for a gallon of gas in Chautauqua County has decreased 18 cents from this time last month, currently sitting at $3.83.
A Giant Pumpkin Grown with Water, Fertilizer and TLC
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This will no doubt be a special Halloween season for many people. It already is for one man in Erie County. He accomplished a major goal this year. He grew a gigantic pumpkin weighing over one-thousand pounds. Bob Bayhurst’s prodigious pumpkin weighs 1,028...
State Assembly Candidates To Debate In Jamestown This Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat are going head-to-head this week as part of a debate at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown. Co-hosted by WRFA-LP, WJTN and WNY News Now, Andrew Goodell (R) and Sandra...
New Batch Of Firefighters Joining JFD
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One month from now, a new batch of firefighters will gear up in Jamestown, joining the ranks of the Jamestown Fire Department. It’s all part of an effort to improve public safety within the city. At the end of May, the Jamestown City Council hired four new police officers, four new firefighters, and okayed the purchase of a new ambulance for the department.
Local Toys For Tots Volunteers Gearing Up For The Holiday Season
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – We are less than 100 days away from Christmas, and while that may bring joy and excitement to some, to others it causes anxiety and worry. The COVID-19 Pandemic caused a lot of uncertainty and financial instability, so come Christmas time many parents are stressing about being able to afford gifts for their little ones.
Health Officials Warn of Severe Flu Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – We are ramping up for flu season and health officials warn that this flu season could be more severe than recent years. As Epidemiologist and Erie News Now Contributor Dr. Becky Dawson explained, “There’s no such thing as it’s just a sore throat or it’s just the sniffles anymore.”
Mother Outraged About Son’s Bullying At Jamestown High School
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A local mother is at wits end, not knowing what to do about continued bullying of her son at Jamestown High School, bullying, the parent fears, is only getting worse. 15-year-old Yadiel Diaz was subject to a public humiliation stunt by a fellow...
Staying Safe from Online Scammers
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Amazon Prime Days is a chance for people to get a jump start on holiday shopping. Before you make your final purchases the Better Business Bureau has advice to keep yourself safe from scammers. As Caitlin Driscoll, the Public Relations Director for the...
Man Accused Of Assault In Connection With Chautauqua County Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old man is accused of assault, in connection with a dispute in southern Chautauqua County last month. Troopers with New York State Police responded to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown for a report of a past-tense assault back on September 18. Investigation...
More Than 200 Animals Seized From Erie, Pa. Farm; Numerous Also Found
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – More than 200 animals including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs were seized from a Erie, Pa. farm as part of an animal cruelty investigation Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at an address in the 7600 block of Edinboro Rd....
Mayville Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Rollover Crash
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Mayville woman was accused of driving drunk following a rollover vehicle crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened last Wednesday on Beech Hill Road near Mayville. EMS crews were able to help the driver, identified...
Driver Hospitalized Following Fiery Forestville Crash
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery Forestville crash was hospitalized following the single-vehicle accident on Sunday. Just after 2 a.m. the Forestville Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with fire on Route 83 near Miller Road. The...
Jamestown Man Facing Several Charges Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle on Monday. Around 2:30 p.m., an officer of the Jamestown Police Department observed a white pick-up truck in the area of Falconer Street and James Avenue that had been reported stolen.
Kennedy Man Accused Of Assaulting A Juvenile, Resulting In Injury
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Kennedy man is accused of assaulting a juvenile resulting in injury and prompting the youngster to run away from home. Back on September 22, New York State Police responded to Falconer Central School for a report of a runaway juvenile. An investigation...
