wtoc.com
Country music artist, Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell returns to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest artists in country music today will take the stage in Statesboro in a couple of hours. Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell brings the big concert feel to the town where he started playing bars and parties. A small college bar might not...
wtoc.com
Skilled to Work: Keith Longoria
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local veteran is turning a hobby into a new profession, thanks to training he recently finished at Savannah Tech. “It’s one of those things you gotta get used to ya know.”. In his fourth week on the job, barber Keith Longoria settling in to...
wtoc.com
200 club community tournament to be held Oct. 26
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire has given almost $4 million to support more than 100 families of fallen first responders in Georgia and South Carolina largely because of the support of the local community. Your next chance to help is coming up in two...
yieldpro.com
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
wtoc.com
DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
wtoc.com
Crescendo celebration kicks off on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Happening now, an annual celebration of culture on Hilton Head kicked off today and while the kickoff event ends soon, that doesn’t mean the festivities will be all done. “Crescendo is a month-long celebration of arts and humanities here on Hilton Head Island,”...
wtoc.com
Savannah Ghost Pirates open first training camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates will drop the puck for the team’s inaugural season in less than two weeks. Today, on ice preparations for that season began. The Savannah Civic Center was filled with the sound of professional hockey Monday morning as the Savannah Ghost Pirates...
wtoc.com
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill. It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend. Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city...
wtoc.com
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council to vote on renaming Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reminder of a past many that people are not proud of may soon be removed. The Mayor of Savannah says the city council will vote later this month to remove the name of former slave owner John C. Calhoun from a downtown square. A coalition...
wtoc.com
Levy’s Jewelers trunk show coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or designer items for yourself, an exclusive trunk show at Levy’s Jewelers is bringing the collections of two renowned designers to town Wednesday. Levy’s owner, Lowell Kronowitz along with his chief strategy officer, Stacy Sullivan gave WTOC a...
wtoc.com
Beaufort County greenspace tax details finalized
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A piece of the November ballot has been cemented in Beaufort County, as a local referendum had the details finalized in the last week. For referendums like this one, the state requires all details be ironed out before it gets to voters. That’s what county council did last week, outlining who will decide how the potential 100 million dollars gets spent if this passes in November.
wtoc.com
One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road. Savannah Police says the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injures. Police says the man was taken to the hospital. Close to 30 shell casings were on the ground. Police can’t...
wtoc.com
Fueling the community charity tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program has supported education in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by donating a portion of every gallon of gas sold at Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month to schools. And for...
wtoc.com
How to replace windshield wipers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We all know the roads can get a little hectic when it starts raining. That’s why it’s important to make sure your tires are good and your windshield wipers. Check it out. Effingham College and career Academy giving expert advice.
wtoc.com
Bulloch Co. residents discuss community development with commissioners
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Bulloch County are bracing for what they worry will be too much development. They came to a listening session with county commissioners to voice their concerns over the growth many anticipate with the Hyundai Pant planned near them in Bryan County. Speakers brought...
wtoc.com
Public meetings held to discuss land development with Gullah Geechee community
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - As the town of Hilton Head plans to further develop a big plot of land on the island, one community is making sure their voice is a part the conversation. Two separate public meetings were held Monday to inform members of the native island...
wtoc.com
Public meetings held for 2050 transportation plan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The year 2050 might seem far away but the Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is already planning. They are specifically looking at transportation and how to best meet those needs decades down the road. The Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is meeting three times this week.
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Jenny Woodward
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three years into remission, Jenny Woodward recognizes the success of her cancer battle mostly through the reasons she fought so hard in the first place. “Any time the girls have any kind of milestone moment, like my oldest is in middle school this year, I am extra grateful. And I find myself in the midst of whatever we’re doing, I’m just silently praying, ‘oh God, thank you that I get to be here for this, thank you that I’m here for this moment. Because, it could have gone differently,” Jenny Woodward said.
