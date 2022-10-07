Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
6,000-year-old skull found in cave in Taiwan possibly confirms legend of Indigenous tribe
A team of researchers with members from Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam found a 6,000-year-old skull and femur bones in a cave in a mountainous part of Taiwan that might prove the existence of an ancient Indigenous tribe. In their paper published in the journal World Archaeology, the group describes the skull, where it was found and what it might represent.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
Phys.org
Long-dead marine organisms may influence next major earthquake
Tiny creatures tens of millions of years old may affect the size of the next destructive earthquake in the Hikurangi subduction zone. The subduction zone, New Zealand's largest fault, marks the boundary where the Pacific Plate is diving under the Australian plate. Huge "megathrust" earthquakes of more than magnitude 8 can be generated in the area.
Phys.org
As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?
If rising seas engulf the Maldives and Tuvalu, will those countries be wiped off the map? And what happens to their citizens?. The prospect is no longer science fiction as global warming gathers pace, posing an unprecedented challenge to the international community, and threatening entire peoples with the loss of their land and identity.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phys.org
Topological materials become switchable
A donut is not a breakfast roll. Those are two very clearly distinguishable objects: One has a hole, the other does not. In mathematics, the two shapes are said to be topologically different—you cannot transform one into the other by small, continuous deformations. Therefore, the difference between them is robust to perturbations: Even if you knead and bend the bun it still doesn't look like a donut.
Russians Desperate to Dodge Putin’s Draft Sail to South Korea
Russians desperate to escape a military mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin boarded yachts and sailed to South Korea on Tuesday, according to local reports. Since Putin announced a draft of 300,000 people to reinforce his ailing invasion of Ukraine, fighting-age Russian men have been fleeing their homeland in droves. Now South Korean broadcaster KBS says at least 21 Russians arrived on three yachts in the south of the East Asian country this week. All but two of the men were refused entry, however, with authorities deeming the others’ purpose “ambiguous,” KBS reported. Russians eager to avoid the draft, which was announced last month, have mostly poured into neighboring countries including Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Finland. Demand for passage out of Russia is so great that even private jet operators have jacked their fees up after being overwhelmed with inquiries.Read it at Independent
Phys.org
Why the Salton Sea is turning into toxic dust
The Salton Sea, California's most polluted inland lake, has lost a third of its water in the last 25 years. New research has determined a decline in Colorado River flow is the reason for that shrinking. As the lake dries up, the concentration of salt and chemicals in the remaining...
Phys.org
Chromosome-scale genome of a gentle giant enables insights into the genetic health of a threatened population
The Aldabra giant tortoise is one of only two giant tortoise species left in the world, and it is currently on the threatened list. Conservation efforts are underway, but more and better tools to improve the chance of long-term success are greatly needed. A study published today by an international team of researchers has provided such a tool: they have completed and released an extremely high-quality genome sequence that will help to ensure a future for this vulnerable species.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
The vulnerability of Thai surrogate mothers in a global market
A new dissertation on surrogacy highlights Thai women's experiences of having acted as surrogate mothers. The dissertation shows the women's vulnerability in a global surrogacy industry, but also provides a more nuanced picture of what makes women seek surrogacy and how they relate to the process. Commercial surrogacy has been...
Will Qatar really produce ‘the first carbon-neutral World Cup in history’?
Has there ever been a more contentious World Cup finals than Qatar 2022? Probably the last one, which allowed the football community to happily tickle the tummy of Russia’s bear in advance of it rearing up viciously to slice a bloody “Z” across the face of its neighbour Ukraine. Since being unveiled in December 2010 as the future host of this most coveted sporting event, the upcoming tournament has been beset by issues and allegations that have centred on anti-LGBTIQ+ laws and the treatment of migrant workers.
FIFA・
Phys.org
Our Homo sapiens ancestors shared the world with Neanderthals, Denisovans and other types of humans
When the first modern humans arose in East Africa sometime between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago, the world was very different compared to today. Perhaps the biggest difference was that we—meaning people of our species, Homo sapiens—were only one of several types of humans (or hominins) that simultaneously existed on Earth.
Phys.org
The Nord Stream breaches are a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in undersea infrastructure
On the night of September 26, near the end of the calm season on the Baltic, a broiling kilometer-wide circle disturbed the face of the sea and a huge mass of methane erupted into the air. The gas formed a cloud that crossed Europe, in what's considered the greatest single release of this potent greenhouse gas ever recorded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Census data hides racial diversity of US 'Hispanics,' to the country's detriment
As I opened a recent email from my local grocery store chain advertising Hispanic Heritage Month—it runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year—I was surprised to see it highlighting recipes from four distinct regions: Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America. The advertisement rightly noted...
Phys.org
Three US-based economists given Nobel Prize for work on banks
Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures—work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America's aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish...
Phys.org
Japanese rocket launch fails in blow for space agency
The launch of a Japanese rocket taking satellites into orbit to demonstrate new technologies failed after blast-off on Wednesday because of a positioning problem, the country's space agency said. It was Japan's first failed launch in nearly two decades, and the only one for an Epsilon rocket, a solid-fuel model...
Phys.org
Hijab rules have nothing to do with Islamic tenets and everything to do with repressing women
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was held by Iran's morality police for not complying with the country's hijab rules has drawn global attention to the repression of women in Iran. Neighboring Saudi Arabia, a Sunni country, theologically and politically opposed to Shiite Iran, has similar restrictive rules when it comes to women.
Phys.org
Heatwaves will make regions uninhabitable within decades: UN, Red Cross
Heatwaves will become so extreme in certain regions of the world within decades that human life there will be unsustainable, the United Nations and the Red Cross said Monday. Heatwaves are predicted to "exceed human physiological and social limits" in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and south and southwest Asia, with extreme events triggering "large-scale suffering and loss of life", the organizations said.
Phys.org
Hurricane Julia slams Nicaragua, menaces Central America
Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America and southern Mexico. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour when the storm made landfall near the Laguna...
Comments / 0