wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said a 15-year-old girl gave birth on Oct. 6 to a healthy boy in the bathroom of her Green Street home. She then allegedly took the baby...
wtva.com
Disturbing crime at cemetery under investigation in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone stole an urn at an Oktibbeha County cemetery and tossed the ashes. The vandalism happened on Oct. 1 at the Memorial Garden Park on Oktoc Road. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Lt. Jon Davis described the crime as sickening and said the deceased's family was obviously upset....
wtva.com
SUV stolen over the weekend in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in West Point are trying to find a stolen vehicle. A white 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 9. The vehicle was reported stolen from Lee Street. The SUV has 35-inch mud grip tires, a loud muffler, a...
WAPT
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - MHP lowers age requirement
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Younger people can now start their careers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). "We're trying to bolster our numbers," MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said. Requirements are now different for new state troopers, he explained. "[It] used to be, you had to be 23-years-of-age with a...
Commercial Dispatch
Man killed in weekend crash
A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
wcbi.com
Firefighters investigate overnight mobile home fire in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville firefighters are investigating an overnight fire. These are pictures the department posted on Facebook. You can see the mobile home is a total loss after a fire. The fire department says they were called out to the home on Henderson Road around 9:30 Sunday...
wtva.com
Trial underway in Houston for 2020 murder
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The jury was selected on Monday in the trial of Jarquavis Doss in Chickasaw County. He’s on trial for the murder of Rob Cox who was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Authorities said the murder was the result of an attempted...
wtva.com
Wheeler volunteer fire department gets first new fire truck in 25 years
WHEELER, Miss (WTVA) -- The Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department took delivery on a brand new fire truck for their station on Tuesday. It's their first new truck in twenty-five years. The volunteer fire department is vital to the Wheeler community both for the insurance benefit of have a fire department,...
wtva.com
West Point PD: Family asking for help locating missing man
WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Mario Ward was last seen on October 7 at Residence Inn in Louisiana, according to the West Point Police Department. He drives a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with a Mississippi tag...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
wtva.com
Local business gives chance to learn how to fly amid pilot shortage in U.S.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new local business is giving folks a chance to learn how to fly or earn a private pilot license amid a pilot shortage across the U.S. As more travelers find themselves at the airport, airlines are having to adjust to a higher demand for flights while more pilots seek retirement.
Commercial Dispatch
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now
School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
WAFF
Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
wcbi.com
Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
wtva.com
Alumni provided feedback Monday evening on The W name change
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller spoke to a small group of alumni and community members on Monday about the school possibly changing its name. The university is also known as The W and MUW. Some of those in attendance expressed their concerns, claiming a...
Commercial Dispatch
Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point
Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
Mississippi Day Care Worker Fired For Scaring Kids In Halloween Mask
One video depicts a worker wearing a “Scream” mask and shouting “clean up” while chasing a child around a classroom.
