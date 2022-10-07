Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Western Brown hands Wilmington JV 2-0 defeat
The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 21-25, 18-25 Monday at Fred Summers Court. Lauren Harmeling had four points, a kill, an ace and four digs. Lilly Trentman had two points, three kills and six digs. Lauren Diels had one point, two kills and an ace.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV volleyball notches 2-0 win over G-Men
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-13, 25-15 Monday night. East Clinton is 13-3 overall and 10-0 against SBAAC National Division teams. Colie Murarescu had two points and Makayla Seaman had a kill and an assist. Liz Schiff finished with an ace, three kills,...
wnewsj.com
Grimes grabs OAC soccer defensive honor
Wilmington College freshman goalkeeper Thomas Grimes has been the named the Midstream Lighting Ohio Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Grimes, a freshman from St. Helena, Calif., tallied four saves and allowed one goal as the Fightin’ Quakers went undefeated on the week by downing Capital University 2-1 at home Wednesday and earning a 2-0 shutout on the road at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday.
wnewsj.com
Broncos spoil Hurricane Senior Night with 3-1 win (Updated with photos)
WILMINGTON — On Senior Night, Wilmington was defeated by Western Brown 13-25, 23-25, 25-18, 18-25 at Fred Summers Court. Wilmington is now 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the SBAAC American Division. Western Brown, a place ahead of WHS in the standings, is 15-5 overall, 6-2 in the American. “Came...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Cane, Cats in good position for post-season play
Here’s a look at how Clinton County football teams stack up with the post-season playoffs two weeks away. Keep in mind the top 16 teams advance to the playoffs with the high seed facing the low seed at the higher seed through the first two rounds. All information is...
wnewsj.com
Astros forge tie for first in SBAAC National
LEES CREEK — The red-hot East Clinton volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win over Williamsburg. East Clinton is now tied with Williamsburg for first place in the SBAAC National Division, both teams 10-1 in league play. East Clinton is 18-2 overall while...
wnewsj.com
Yellow Jackets hold off Quakers for 2-1 win
WILMINGTON — After a scoreless first half, the Wilmington College women’s soccer team gave up two second half goals, ultimately falling to Baldwin Wallace University 2-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday night at Townsend Field. The Fightin’ Quaker offense tested Baldwin Wallace goalkeeper Katie Scott five times...
wnewsj.com
WC men hang 2-0 defeat on BW
BEREA, Ohio — Casey Miller and Yusef Muqtadir scored 25 seconds apart in the second half to lift the Wilmington College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 Ohio Athletic Conference road victory at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday afternoon. After a scoreless first half that saw Wilmington hold an...
RELATED PEOPLE
wnewsj.com
Baldwin-Wallace bumps Wilmington in OAC match
BEREA — Baldwin Wallace swept the Wilmington College volleyball team 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Ursprung Gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Joy Bebe was the bright spot for the Quakers offensively as the junior had eight kills for the match. Both Andie Dolven and Kyra Frasier dished out nine assists while libero Blake O’Brien, who leads all of NCAA Division III volleyball in digs per set, had 17 on the day.
wnewsj.com
Kiwanis welcomes WC hoopsters, has booth at Oktoberfest
Wilmington Kiwanis had a tent and balloons at the recent Oktoberfest on Sugartree Street, promoting Kiwanis to the families in attendance. From left are Vermon L.Dillon, David Burton, and Julie Dean-Garnai. The first program of the Wilmington Kiwanis Club’s new year was last Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church. Kiwanians heard...
wnewsj.com
Astro runners post 9 PRs, earn medal at Unioto meet
CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton cross country teams ran Saturday at the Unioto Invitational on a brisk, breezy day. Astro runners posted nine personal best times and earned one medal, coach Josh Simmons said. Molly Seabaugh was 13th in the girls varsity race, earning a medal with her time...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA Soil Judging teams excel, with one qualifying for Nationals
East Clinton’s Ag and Urban Soil Judging teams joined the almost 90 teams in attendance Saturday at the annual FFA state competition. Over the course of the last few weeks, students have learned to recognize problems with soil, evaluate slope, and find the best management practices that correlate with the soil-forming factors they find.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA travels to World Dairy Expo
Seven East Clinton FFA members attended the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin October 2-3. Members Teddy Murphy, Kale Boeckmann, Peyton Spurlock, Dylan Arnold, Owen Roberts, Maddi Frazer, and Sydney Beiting left early Sunday morning and stopped on their way to the expo at Fair Oaks dairy farm in Indiana, and at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton cross country collecting shoes, donations
The East Clinton cross country program partnered with Sneakers4Fundsto donate and distribute shoes throughout the Sneakers for Good network. The high school and middle school teams are raising money by collecting and recycling gently worn, used and new athletic shoes. Proceeds from the sales of the athletic shoes collected are used to feed, clothe and house families in 25 developing nations.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Info meeting on Blan school levy set; CC Board of Health to meet
An informational meeting on the Blanchester Local Schools temporary earnings tax on the upcoming ballot will be held 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Blanchester Public Library. There will be a presentation by school board member Jeremy Kaehler followed by a question-and-answer period . Board of health sets meeting.
wnewsj.com
Garden club at Branstrator farm
Jon Branstrator’s farm in Clarksville was the location of the October 10 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Did the weather ever cooperate! It was a gorgeous day to tour this managed biodiversity of a prairie ecosystem which existed long before the traditional corn and beans which now dominate local agriculture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.
wnewsj.com
Remember to not forget … something
“Remember, Ann, I am the doctor and you are the nurse.”. “Remember, Ann, you are the one who wanted to drive.” (Parking with the right rear wheel on the sidewalk) “Why are you wearing that?” — Three teenage daughters. “What now, Ann, what now?” — Neighbor observing...
wnewsj.com
Volunteers adding edible landscaping, beauty at Sugartree Ministries Center
WILMINGTON — Fruit trees and herbs have been planted in front of the Sugartree Ministries building on Main Street as part of a permaculture project that will offer edible landscaping and beauty. Wilmington College students and community members volunteered to assist project organizer Cassi DeHart Carter plant peach, apple...
wnewsj.com
Two properties on same street being transformed in Wilmington
Three parcels down from where a vacant, blighted house on South Wall Street was being razed Monday there is a new house under construction on land where another vacant residential structure was previously demolished through the Clinton County Land Bank program. This construction site is one of 41 Clinton County Land Bank transformed properties, according to the “Our Progress” page on the Land Bank’s website, which features ‘Before’ and ‘After’ photos. There are 17 Land Bank-owned properties around the county currently available for purchase, the website stated Monday.
Comments / 0