Bills dealing with significant injuries on defense

Some encouraging news for Kenny Pickett’s first start against the Buffalo Bills.

Star Bills safety Micah Hyde is already out for the season, now Buffalo Head Coach Sean McDermott has ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Cornerback Christian Benford is also out

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds could be out on Sunday at well.

Poyer had two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens last week in their come from behind victory.

The Bills will also be shorthanded on the offensive side of the ball.

Tight end Dawson Knox has a foot injury, wide receiver Jamison Crowder is going on the IR with an ankle issue and depth receiver Jake Kumerow is also out with an ankle injury.

That being said, the Bills still have quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs and still have a powerful offense.

The Steelers are also dealing with their own secondary injuries.

Ahkello Witherspoon is out with a hamstring injury.

Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds were upgraded from “did not practice” to “limited” on Thursday. Cornerback Cam Sutton was limited again along with fellow corner Levi Wallace.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward and defensive lineman Chris Wormley were also limited.

We’ll learn a lot more about the Steelers player’s status when the injury report comes out Friday afternoon.