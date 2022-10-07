Browns Notes: Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice, questionable for Chargers

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Jadeveon Clowney hinted at making his return Thursday.

Friday morning, Clowney was back on the field for the first time since spraining his right ankle September 18 in a 31-30 Week 2 loss to the Jets.

“I just don’t like the injury train,” Clowney said Thursday. “I just know what comes with it. It’s like early mornings, late nights, staying up just trying to do everything you can to get back. I hate the process, but I know what it takes to get back. I just didn’t want to go through it. I was mad it happened to me at that time.”

Clowney went through every drill during the portion of practice that was open to reporters and appeared excited to be back.

“He got some work done today,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We will take that to Sunday and make a decision when we get to Sunday.”

Stefanski seemed more cautious and tempered while fielding questions about Clowney’s availability following practice.

“I think all players are dealing with injuries to varying degrees,” Stefanski said. “It is a part of our game that nobody likes. There is that balance of you want guys to push it and make it back, but you also want to protect them from themselves and make sure that it is safe for them to do so. That is what we will do with JD. That is really what we will do with all of our players.”

Myles Garrett, who is expected to play after missing last week’s game in Atlanta following his car accident, is anxious to get his counter end back too.

“I'm just trying to get his ass on the field for Sunday,” Garrett said.

“I think he's itching to go and I think we might be able to see him on Sunday make an appearance.”

Like last week, Clowney is listed as questionable and likely will be a game time decision this week.

“Just take it one day at a time right now, rehab and letting the day take its course, try to get out there, get it going,” Clowney said. “[I] miss playing and I'm ready to be back.”

Should Garrett and Clowney play, it would be a shot in the arm to the defensive front as they go up against Justin Herbert and the No. 1 passing team in the league, the Chargers.

“It would be great to have the whole front back,” Clowney said. “Any time you're going against a passing team, that's what D-linemen dream of, rushing the passer and getting after the quarterback. We're trying to get healthy as a group up front and the whole team and get ready to go.”

Next level – Left tackle Jedrick Willis is coming off arguably the best performance of his career last week in Atlanta.

“I think I played a very, very solid game,” Wills said. “Graded out probably the highest I have in a minute.”

The key is for Wills to start stacking those type of performances week to week but this week will be difficult going up against Khalil Mack.

“[He can] cause a lot of havoc if you don't pay enough attention to him,” Wills said.

“[Mack will] definitely get more focus, but Van Noy will also have an opportunity as well. He's a very crafty vet as well. He's been in the league for a while. He's in a lot of their pass rush. We have to make sure we put focus in both areas.”

Browns Hall of Fame nominee Joe Thomas has worked with Wills and Cleveland’s other offensive tackles and the advice seems to be paying off.

“It's just kinda little technique things, taking me through stuff that works for him that he thinks can work for me,” Wills said. “It's always a good thing to try something new and I've been doing so week in and week out for whoever I'm blocking. He's helped me a lot.”

Communication breakdown – The Browns defense has been burned almost on a weekly basis by either communication breakdowns or technique errors.

Regardless, it’s a major reason why they’re 2-2 and not 3-1 or 4-0.

“Obviously with some plays we have given up being attributed to that, it has been a huge point of emphasis for our group,” pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard said. “It is really just having urgency with really fundamental things that I think sometimes you just can’t take for granted – guys being able to communicate prior to the play in the huddle, making sure we are on the same page and taking care of one another.”

Howard’s secondary will be challenged Sunday against Herbert and the Chargers, who are averaging over 307 passing yards per game – tops in the league.

“When you have a quarterback there who can attack the whole field, it obviously causes stress,” Howard said. “I think his pocket awareness, as well. I think that he sees the game fairly well. He sees coverages well. Puts the ball where it needs to be. Their passing game, they keep it tight enough that I think he knows where to go with the ball. A very good player.”

Fashion show – The Browns and Chargers sport one of the best uniform sets in the NFL but the clean, classic look for Cleveland has been set aside this week.

Sunday the Browns will wear their color rush all brown jerseys with orange numerals and nameplates and all brown pants depriving everyone of a marquee uniform matchup.

While the color rush unis are a hit with fans, this was not the game to wear them.

Injury report – QUESTIONABLE: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), DT Taven Bryan (hamstring); EXPECTED TO PLAY: RT Jack Conklin (rest), LG Joel Bitonio (biceps/rest), TE Harrison Bryant (illness), DT Jordan Elliott (knee), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin), CB Denzel Ward (back/ribs), WR Amari Cooper (rest), OT Joe Haeg (concussion), TE David Njoku (knee/rest), DE Isaiah Thomas (hand)

Up next – Walk through Saturday; Browns host the Chargers Sunday at 1 p.m.