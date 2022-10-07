ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

Related
universalhub.com

Harambee Park cricket team: 1, Knife-wielding thief: Nil

Boston Police report a Dorchester man who tried swiping a backpack from a member of the UMass cricket team during a practice at Harambee Park yesterday got about a half mile on foot before officers found him, the backpack and the knife he allegedly displayed at team members who were chasing him.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say

BOSTON — A woman was stabbed while walking a dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night, sources tells 5 Investigates. Boston police confirmed that they received a report of a person stabbed in the area shortly after 8:30 p.m., but did not provide any further details. NewsCenter 5 spotted multiple...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
South Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
universalhub.com

14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured

Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Boston Police#Violent Crime#Wine Emporium
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
CBS Boston

Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop

BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police.  Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street. About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them. Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
universalhub.com

Man sentenced to 2 1/2 years for selling meth out of his Back Bay condo

A federal judge in Boston today sentenced Cory Goldberg, 47, to 30 months in federal prison on several counts related to the sale of meth he pleaded guilty to in September, 2020, the US Attorney's office reports. According to the US Attorney's office:. In August 2019, investigators became aware that...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
universalhub.com

Fourth suspect arrested for gunfire that halted Charlestown High graduation

Boston Police report arresting a fourth man, from Dorchester, for his alleged role in gunfire that forced a halt to Charlestown High School graduation just as it was to begin in June. Police say detectives and gang-unit officers arrested Austilino Pereira, 21, Friday morning. Armed with a search warrant, they...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News

Police investigating after 2 people shot in broad daylight in Boston

BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were shot in broad daylight on Monday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section found a pair of gunshot victims at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy