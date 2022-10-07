BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police. Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street. About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them. Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO