universalhub.com
Harambee Park cricket team: 1, Knife-wielding thief: Nil
Boston Police report a Dorchester man who tried swiping a backpack from a member of the UMass cricket team during a practice at Harambee Park yesterday got about a half mile on foot before officers found him, the backpack and the knife he allegedly displayed at team members who were chasing him.
whdh.com
East Bridgewater Police arrest school employee on child enticement charges after he messaged detective posing as teen
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Police Department arrested a Rockland man on a child enticement charge after he allegedly messaged a detective posing as a teen to meet up for a sexual encounter. He is also an employee at Rockland’s John W. Rogers Middle School. Peter...
WCVB
Woman stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A woman was stabbed while walking a dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night, sources tells 5 Investigates. Boston police confirmed that they received a report of a person stabbed in the area shortly after 8:30 p.m., but did not provide any further details. NewsCenter 5 spotted multiple...
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
universalhub.com
14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured
Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
WCVB
Police investigate morning shooting in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a morning shooting in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Arcola Street. Detectives say the victim is an adult male. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said no arrests...
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Brazen Daylight Double Shooting Leaves 14-Year-Old Boy Dead and Another Juvenile Victim Hospitalized
On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:18 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to Districts B-2, E-13 and the Gang Unit responded to a shotspotter activation and multiple 911 calls reporting that a person had been shot near 2990 Washington Street. Upon arrival, Officers and EMTs located...
whdh.com
Student charged with shooting classmate outside Dorchester high school to appear in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The 17-year-old student charged with shooting a teenage classmate outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester last week is set to appear in court Tuesday. The suspect is being held without bail pending Tuesday’s hearing. The suspect is currently facing charges that include Armed Assault...
Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop
BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police. Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street. About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them. Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.
WCVB
Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
universalhub.com
Man sentenced to 2 1/2 years for selling meth out of his Back Bay condo
A federal judge in Boston today sentenced Cory Goldberg, 47, to 30 months in federal prison on several counts related to the sale of meth he pleaded guilty to in September, 2020, the US Attorney's office reports. According to the US Attorney's office:. In August 2019, investigators became aware that...
universalhub.com
Fourth suspect arrested for gunfire that halted Charlestown High graduation
Boston Police report arresting a fourth man, from Dorchester, for his alleged role in gunfire that forced a halt to Charlestown High School graduation just as it was to begin in June. Police say detectives and gang-unit officers arrested Austilino Pereira, 21, Friday morning. Armed with a search warrant, they...
Coventry man charged after shooting at deer in backyard
The DEM said environmental officers received a report from a homeowner in Coventry, who heard two gun shots and had a deer die on their property.
nrinow.news
Police arrest two Woonsocket men, seize gun, 90 ounces of marijuana during traffic stop in N.S.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A traffic stop on Eddie Dowling Highway on Sunday, Oct. 9 led to the arrest of two Woonsocket men, and seizure of a handgun and more than 90 ounces of marijuana by the North Smithfield Police Department. According to a release from the department, officers stopped...
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
Boston 25 News
Police investigating after 2 people shot in broad daylight in Boston
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were shot in broad daylight on Monday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section found a pair of gunshot victims at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
Boston Police searching for missing 61-year-old man with dementia
Boston Police are asking for public assistance locating a 61-year-man that they say suffers from dementia. According to BPD, Jerome Beauvior was last seen wearing a grey suit, with a green button down shirt and black shoes. He was reported missing from Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway. He is a...
UMass cricket team robbed during practice in Dorchester Monday, police say
A University of Massachusetts cricket team was the victim of a reported armed robbery during their Monday evening practice at a park in Dorchester. Authorities did not specify which University of Massachusetts campus the cricket team was from. Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, 18, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the...
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
