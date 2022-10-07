ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Ancient Maya salt makers worked from home, underwater dig reveals

Archaeologists working in Belize have found ancient Maya salt workers worked from home. The discovery was made during the excavation of Ta'ab Nuk Na, the largest known Maya salt works in the country, which is submerged in a coastal lagoon. There, the researchers uncovered a residential structure showing a household lived, as well as worked, at the site.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Recent research shows when the interests of firms and employees might diverge

Recent research by Thorstein Grohsjean (Bocconi University, Milan) and Henning Piezunka (INSEAD) has shown that some collaborations can hurt firm performance but help employees' careers. Firms collaborating with the same partner often compete for its resources, in a condition called peer competition. Peer competition reduces their access to the partner's...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Media coverage of hurricanes reinforces images of people of color as victims, study finds

As Hurricane Ian made landfall, devastating parts of Florida, South Carolina and the Caribbean, readers saw media images of destruction, rescues and recovery. How images from such disasters are presented often cast people in certain roles. A new study from the University of Kansas shows newspaper images from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 continued patterns of presenting people of color as victims and white people as rescuers bringing order back to the chaos. While those presentations may not have been conscious or ill-intentioned decisions, they reflect patterns in journalism and cultural values, according to the study's author.
HOUSTON, TX
Phys.org

Study shows shaker channel mutation differs structurally from human potassium channels

Potassium (K+) channels are small, highly specialized conduits within every living cell that are responsible for the extremely selective and rapid transport of K+ ions across cell membranes. Voltage-gated potassium (Kv) channels are potassium-specific transmembrane channels that also are sensitive to voltage changes within the cell's membrane where a selectivity filter chooses K+ ions over sodium (Na+).
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Reviews#Online Reviews#User Review#The Journal Of Marketing

Comments / 0

Community Policy