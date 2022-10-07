Read full article on original website
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
bcsnn.com
Blowing Out Oklahoma on National TV in a 49-0 Shutout Earns Texas Some Respect
The Texas Longhorns overwhelmed rival Oklahoma by a historic margin Saturday, rolling to their largest win in the Red River Showdown's 118-year history with a 49-0 win at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns’ first shutout against the Sooners since 1965 that also handed Oklahoma its first shutout since...
Texas football ‘remains confident’ in chances to flip 4-Star DeAndre Moore
A few outstanding targets remain for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class at the skill positions ahead of the first signing day. But the most important at this point for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Early Signing Period in December is the highly touted four-star Louisville Cardinals commit and St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: Longhorns’ freshman OT Kelvin Banks is a force to reckon with
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Texas vs. Oklahoma: Five observations and Sunday Chat
And the Texas Longhorns left zero doubt on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl in a 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. They left no doubt who the better team was and they absolutely left no doubt about which program is heading in the right direction coming out of the annual Red River Showdown.
Inside the Numbers: Ja’Tavion Sanders on record-setting pace
There’s no other way to say it, the Texas Longhorns put the boots to their archrival Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns took advantage of a reeling Oklahoma team, coming off two humiliating losses, and managed to one-up the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs with the 49-point drubbing. Texas jumped out to an early lead, never looked back, and had a luxury rarely afforded to teams in this rivalry game, resting their starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
No. 22 Texas is a 14-point favorite over Iowa State
The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are 14-point favorites over the Iowa State Cyclones for Saturday’s game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on ABC, according to DraftKings*. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in Austin. The...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
For Whom The Car Tolls: Austin, Texas Roadways Having Billing Issues
Driving in Texas is rather stressful at times. With so many people in the area trying to get to a certain area, it can be a wheel-gripping time for anyone, old or new to the area. The one thing that everyone must be prepared for one Texas roads however is one thing: Tolls.
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
fox7austin.com
Possible rain in the forecast for Austin-area next week
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We kicked off the morning with a beautiful sunrise over downtown Austin. Temperatures will rise to about 90 again, with winds from the NE at 5-10. Yes, it will be warm, but the humidity is still low. Some puffy clouds are moving in this afternoon,...
fox7austin.com
Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes
AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
fox7austin.com
Austin City Limits sees 234 incidents reported during Weekend One, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a total of 234 incidents at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL) Weekend One. ACL Weekend One kicked off with an impressive amount of festival goers this year with around 70,000 people in attendance each day. Along with those festival goers...
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
