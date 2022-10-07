ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time set for Texas' road game at Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
Texas football ‘remains confident’ in chances to flip 4-Star DeAndre Moore

A few outstanding targets remain for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class at the skill positions ahead of the first signing day. But the most important at this point for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Early Signing Period in December is the highly touted four-star Louisville Cardinals commit and St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Texas vs. Oklahoma: Five observations and Sunday Chat

And the Texas Longhorns left zero doubt on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl in a 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. They left no doubt who the better team was and they absolutely left no doubt about which program is heading in the right direction coming out of the annual Red River Showdown.
Inside the Numbers: Ja’Tavion Sanders on record-setting pace

There’s no other way to say it, the Texas Longhorns put the boots to their archrival Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns took advantage of a reeling Oklahoma team, coming off two humiliating losses, and managed to one-up the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs with the 49-point drubbing. Texas jumped out to an early lead, never looked back, and had a luxury rarely afforded to teams in this rivalry game, resting their starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
No. 22 Texas is a 14-point favorite over Iowa State

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are 14-point favorites over the Iowa State Cyclones for Saturday’s game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on ABC, according to DraftKings*. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in Austin. The...
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
Possible rain in the forecast for Austin-area next week

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We kicked off the morning with a beautiful sunrise over downtown Austin. Temperatures will rise to about 90 again, with winds from the NE at 5-10. Yes, it will be warm, but the humidity is still low. Some puffy clouds are moving in this afternoon,...
Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes

AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
