Western Brown hands Wilmington JV 2-0 defeat
The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 21-25, 18-25 Monday at Fred Summers Court. Lauren Harmeling had four points, a kill, an ace and four digs. Lilly Trentman had two points, three kills and six digs. Lauren Diels had one point, two kills and an ace.
EC freshman volleyball finishes with win
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Eastern 25-5, 25-16 Monday night in the team’s season finale. The Astros finish at 6-3, coach Angie Collom said. Emily Arnold had five aces, two good passes, three assists and two kills. Haley Carroll finished with six good passes while Kaylin Childers had an ace, five good passes, two assists and three kills. Karsyn Jamison had six aces, four good passes and three kills. Rhi Lightle had an ace and three good passes. Colie Murarescu had two aces and two kills. Keira Null finished with six good passes, three aces and a kill. Abby Prater had two aces and a good pass.
Grimes grabs OAC soccer defensive honor
Wilmington College freshman goalkeeper Thomas Grimes has been the named the Midstream Lighting Ohio Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Grimes, a freshman from St. Helena, Calif., tallied four saves and allowed one goal as the Fightin’ Quakers went undefeated on the week by downing Capital University 2-1 at home Wednesday and earning a 2-0 shutout on the road at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday.
EC reserve volleyball whips Williamsburg
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team improved to 11-0 against SBAAC National Division rivals Tuesday with a 25-18, 26-24 win over Williamsburg at the EC gym. Emily Arnold had four aces, eight points, two kills, five perfect passes, three digs and nine set assists. Taylor...
East Clinton celebvates Senior Night with 3-0 win
LEES CREEK — East Clinton senior volleyball players celebrated Senior Night with a 25-12, 25-7, 25-16 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play. able to have fun celebrating our 10 seniors,” coach Sarah Sodini said. Trinity Bain had four aces and two digs. Eryn Bowman had five...
East Clinton JV volleyball notches 2-0 win over G-Men
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-13, 25-15 Monday night. East Clinton is 13-3 overall and 10-0 against SBAAC National Division teams. Colie Murarescu had two points and Makayla Seaman had a kill and an assist. Liz Schiff finished with an ace, three kills,...
Week 8 Ohio prep football notebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the conclusion of Week 8, the 2022 high school football playoff picture is starting to take shape. Many teams cliched playoff spots and it is because of many of these individual performances. Here is this week’s Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
Astros forge tie for first in SBAAC National
LEES CREEK — The red-hot East Clinton volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win over Williamsburg. East Clinton is now tied with Williamsburg for first place in the SBAAC National Division, both teams 10-1 in league play. East Clinton is 18-2 overall while...
Yellow Jackets hold off Quakers for 2-1 win
WILMINGTON — After a scoreless first half, the Wilmington College women’s soccer team gave up two second half goals, ultimately falling to Baldwin Wallace University 2-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday night at Townsend Field. The Fightin’ Quaker offense tested Baldwin Wallace goalkeeper Katie Scott five times...
Baldwin-Wallace bumps Wilmington in OAC match
BEREA — Baldwin Wallace swept the Wilmington College volleyball team 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Ursprung Gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Joy Bebe was the bright spot for the Quakers offensively as the junior had eight kills for the match. Both Andie Dolven and Kyra Frasier dished out nine assists while libero Blake O’Brien, who leads all of NCAA Division III volleyball in digs per set, had 17 on the day.
WC men hang 2-0 defeat on BW
BEREA, Ohio — Casey Miller and Yusef Muqtadir scored 25 seconds apart in the second half to lift the Wilmington College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 Ohio Athletic Conference road victory at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday afternoon. After a scoreless first half that saw Wilmington hold an...
Strike up the bands as WHS hosts invitational
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Band Program hosted the Wilmington Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening at the high school — under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Music Education Association —with over 1,400 students from 17 high schools. Starting at 5 p.m., the high school bands of Blanchester, East...
Wilmington College honors Willard Lane as Philanthropist-of-the-Year; posthumous award recognizes local icon’s generosity of giving and spirit
WILMINGTON — Willard E. Lane attended Wilmington College for only one year, 1941-42, yet that experience impacted his life to the extent he stated a few years ago, “I don’t know where I’d be if not for Wilmington College.”. Indeed, he traced WC’s influence from his...
University of Illinois to present WC’s Trevor Bates with Alumni Award
The University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign — one of Wilmington College President Trevor Bates’ collegiate alma maters — is presenting him with its Distinguished Alumni Award during homecoming ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 14 in Champaign, Ill. UIUC’s College of Applied Health Sciences selected Bates to receive one...
Smoke testing scheduled for Northwest Wilmington, to begin Monday
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington and PRIME AE Group, Inc. have retained Burgess & Niple, Inc. to perform smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in northwest Wilmington beginning Monday, October 17. These tests will help determine the need for future improvements. It will be necessary for Burgess...
Local Briefs: Info meeting on Blan school levy set; CC Board of Health to meet
An informational meeting on the Blanchester Local Schools temporary earnings tax on the upcoming ballot will be held 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Blanchester Public Library. There will be a presentation by school board member Jeremy Kaehler followed by a question-and-answer period . Board of health sets meeting.
Experience ‘Evil Woman, The American ELO’ at Murphy Theatre Saturday night
WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre is excited to present The Electric Light Orchestra Experience – featuring Evil Woman, The American ELO. The band lights up the stage this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The UK-based Electric Light Orchestra added 20 songs to the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 Hits...
Early voting is underway
Early voting for the November general election is underway across Ohio — including at the Clinton County Board of Elections at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington — which began at 8 a.m. Wednesday. You may vote there 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through this Friday, then from 8-5 Oct. 17-21; 8-5 Oct. 24-28; 8-4 Saturday, Oct. 29; 8-7 Oct. 31-Nov. 4; 8-4 Saturday, Nov. 5; 1-5 Sunday, Nov. 6; and 8-2 Monday, Nov. 7. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 with polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Shown ready to assist voters are May G. Stewart, Melissa Sturgill, Judi Shidaker and Gary Downing.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.
Garden club at Branstrator farm
Jon Branstrator’s farm in Clarksville was the location of the October 10 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Did the weather ever cooperate! It was a gorgeous day to tour this managed biodiversity of a prairie ecosystem which existed long before the traditional corn and beans which now dominate local agriculture.
