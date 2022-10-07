LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Eastern 25-5, 25-16 Monday night in the team’s season finale. The Astros finish at 6-3, coach Angie Collom said. Emily Arnold had five aces, two good passes, three assists and two kills. Haley Carroll finished with six good passes while Kaylin Childers had an ace, five good passes, two assists and three kills. Karsyn Jamison had six aces, four good passes and three kills. Rhi Lightle had an ace and three good passes. Colie Murarescu had two aces and two kills. Keira Null finished with six good passes, three aces and a kill. Abby Prater had two aces and a good pass.

SABINA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO