Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
American Division leader tops Hurricane in 3
NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 13-25, 10-25, 11-25 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division volleyball. New Richmond clinches the American Division championship with the win, standing at 9-0 in the league. The Lions are 20-1 overall. Wilmington falls to 13-7 overall,...
wnewsj.com
EC reserve volleyball whips Williamsburg
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team improved to 11-0 against SBAAC National Division rivals Tuesday with a 25-18, 26-24 win over Williamsburg at the EC gym. Emily Arnold had four aces, eight points, two kills, five perfect passes, three digs and nine set assists. Taylor...
wnewsj.com
New Richmond JV posts win over Wilmington
NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 25-14, 25-14 Tuesday night. Aidynne Tippett had two digs and a point. Taija Walker had a kill, a dig and a block. Lauren Diels had a point and two digs. Lilly Trentman had four points, a kill, two aces and a dig.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton celebvates Senior Night with 3-0 win
LEES CREEK — East Clinton senior volleyball players celebrated Senior Night with a 25-12, 25-7, 25-16 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play. able to have fun celebrating our 10 seniors,” coach Sarah Sodini said. Trinity Bain had four aces and two digs. Eryn Bowman had five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
EC freshman volleyball finishes with win
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Eastern 25-5, 25-16 Monday night in the team’s season finale. The Astros finish at 6-3, coach Angie Collom said. Emily Arnold had five aces, two good passes, three assists and two kills. Haley Carroll finished with six good passes while Kaylin Childers had an ace, five good passes, two assists and three kills. Karsyn Jamison had six aces, four good passes and three kills. Rhi Lightle had an ace and three good passes. Colie Murarescu had two aces and two kills. Keira Null finished with six good passes, three aces and a kill. Abby Prater had two aces and a good pass.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV volleyball notches 2-0 win over G-Men
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-13, 25-15 Monday night. East Clinton is 13-3 overall and 10-0 against SBAAC National Division teams. Colie Murarescu had two points and Makayla Seaman had a kill and an assist. Liz Schiff finished with an ace, three kills,...
wnewsj.com
Western Brown hands Wilmington JV 2-0 defeat
The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 21-25, 18-25 Monday at Fred Summers Court. Lauren Harmeling had four points, a kill, an ace and four digs. Lilly Trentman had two points, three kills and six digs. Lauren Diels had one point, two kills and an ace.
wnewsj.com
Grimes grabs OAC soccer defensive honor
Wilmington College freshman goalkeeper Thomas Grimes has been the named the Midstream Lighting Ohio Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Grimes, a freshman from St. Helena, Calif., tallied four saves and allowed one goal as the Fightin’ Quakers went undefeated on the week by downing Capital University 2-1 at home Wednesday and earning a 2-0 shutout on the road at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Astros forge tie for first in SBAAC National
LEES CREEK — The red-hot East Clinton volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win over Williamsburg. East Clinton is now tied with Williamsburg for first place in the SBAAC National Division, both teams 10-1 in league play. East Clinton is 18-2 overall while...
wnewsj.com
Yellow Jackets hold off Quakers for 2-1 win
WILMINGTON — After a scoreless first half, the Wilmington College women’s soccer team gave up two second half goals, ultimately falling to Baldwin Wallace University 2-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday night at Townsend Field. The Fightin’ Quaker offense tested Baldwin Wallace goalkeeper Katie Scott five times...
wnewsj.com
Baldwin-Wallace bumps Wilmington in OAC match
BEREA — Baldwin Wallace swept the Wilmington College volleyball team 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Ursprung Gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Joy Bebe was the bright spot for the Quakers offensively as the junior had eight kills for the match. Both Andie Dolven and Kyra Frasier dished out nine assists while libero Blake O’Brien, who leads all of NCAA Division III volleyball in digs per set, had 17 on the day.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA Soil Judging teams excel, with one qualifying for Nationals
East Clinton’s Ag and Urban Soil Judging teams joined the almost 90 teams in attendance Saturday at the annual FFA state competition. Over the course of the last few weeks, students have learned to recognize problems with soil, evaluate slope, and find the best management practices that correlate with the soil-forming factors they find.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College honors Willard Lane as Philanthropist-of-the-Year; posthumous award recognizes local icon’s generosity of giving and spirit
WILMINGTON — Willard E. Lane attended Wilmington College for only one year, 1941-42, yet that experience impacted his life to the extent he stated a few years ago, “I don’t know where I’d be if not for Wilmington College.”. Indeed, he traced WC’s influence from his...
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Location change for Blanchester Schools meeting
The Blanchester Board of Education regular meeting for Monday, October 17 is being moved to the Westboro Methodist Church, at 110 Jonesboro Road, Midland.
wnewsj.com
University of Illinois to present WC’s Trevor Bates with Alumni Award
The University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign — one of Wilmington College President Trevor Bates’ collegiate alma maters — is presenting him with its Distinguished Alumni Award during homecoming ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 14 in Champaign, Ill. UIUC’s College of Applied Health Sciences selected Bates to receive one...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton cross country collecting shoes, donations
The East Clinton cross country program partnered with Sneakers4Fundsto donate and distribute shoes throughout the Sneakers for Good network. The high school and middle school teams are raising money by collecting and recycling gently worn, used and new athletic shoes. Proceeds from the sales of the athletic shoes collected are used to feed, clothe and house families in 25 developing nations.
wnewsj.com
Early voting is underway
Early voting for the November general election is underway across Ohio — including at the Clinton County Board of Elections at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington — which began at 8 a.m. Wednesday. You may vote there 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through this Friday, then from 8-5 Oct. 17-21; 8-5 Oct. 24-28; 8-4 Saturday, Oct. 29; 8-7 Oct. 31-Nov. 4; 8-4 Saturday, Nov. 5; 1-5 Sunday, Nov. 6; and 8-2 Monday, Nov. 7. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 with polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Shown ready to assist voters are May G. Stewart, Melissa Sturgill, Judi Shidaker and Gary Downing.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA travels to World Dairy Expo
Seven East Clinton FFA members attended the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin October 2-3. Members Teddy Murphy, Kale Boeckmann, Peyton Spurlock, Dylan Arnold, Owen Roberts, Maddi Frazer, and Sydney Beiting left early Sunday morning and stopped on their way to the expo at Fair Oaks dairy farm in Indiana, and at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois.
wnewsj.com
Family fun at B-SHOC concert
WILMINGTON — Hundreds of kids enjoyed a free family B-SHOC concert at the historic Murphy Theatre on Tuesday by B-SHOC, a Christian hip hop evangelist who travels all over the U.S. Fans describe his music and upbeat, exciting and great for the soul. “My heart and vision is to...
wnewsj.com
Experience ‘Evil Woman, The American ELO’ at Murphy Theatre Saturday night
WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre is excited to present The Electric Light Orchestra Experience – featuring Evil Woman, The American ELO. The band lights up the stage this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The UK-based Electric Light Orchestra added 20 songs to the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 Hits...
Comments / 0