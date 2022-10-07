Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
4 Potential Landing Spots for PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé
As the January transfer window looms, so does silly season. According to multiple reports, Kylian Mbappé is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and is actively seeking a move away from the club. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants...
Bleacher Report
Vlatko Andonovski Called out by USWNT Fans After 2nd Straight Loss in Spain Friendly
Vlatko Andonovski's seat might be getting pretty warm. The USWNT manager watched as his team lost 2-0 to Spain in an international on Tuesday, the country's second straight loss after falling to defending European champions England 2-1 four days ago. espnW @espnW. What a TOUCH 😤<br><br>Spain makes it 2-0 over...
Comments / 0