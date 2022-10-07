ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Conservative author, activist, Candace Owens headlines annual Faulkner Benefit Dinner

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
Conservative author, activist and talk show host Candace Owens came to Montgomery as the keynote speaker of Faulkner University's annual benefit dinner, which, this year, had the theme of law enforcement.

"Our graduates serve as local, state and federal law enforcement officers," said college president Mitch Henry. "Our law school graduates currently serve as attorneys and district attorneys, defense attorneys and judges at every level, including the Alabama Supreme Court. I'm proud of this."

As part of the event, law enforcement officers walked through the dinner held in at the Renaissance Hotel, while music played. Two state troopers cars at the sides of the stage shined their lights during the tribute.

During her time at the lectern, Owens spoke about her belief in the importance of families and emphasized her faith in God. Near the end of her speech, she spoke about her grandfather who grew up on a sharecropping farm and bought that same farm in retirement, stating that he symbolized the "American Dream."

She also expressed gratitude toward law enforcement and the military.

"That is the America that I am fighting for: the America that honors the people that make those sacrifices," Owens said.

Proceeds from Faulkner's annual benefit dinner go in part to scholarships.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

Candace Owens
