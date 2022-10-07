Read full article on original website
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
The One Mascara Trick Professional Makeup Artists Swear By For An Instant Eye Lift
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/22/2022 Whether you’re aiming for sky-high lashes or just a subtle oomph to brighten your eyes instantly, mascara serves many purposes in any great makeup look. Along with eye-ope...
rsvplive.ie
Anti-ageing foundation and dark lipstick makeup mistakes that are making you look older
Our beauty regime can be a great aid to looking younger, but what if we told you that, sometimes, the way we do our makeup can age us more than no makeup at all?. Using a heavy foundation and heavy eye makeup can really affect your appearance. And thinner eyebrows...
The Makeup Hacks Pros Swear By To Make You Look 10 Years Younger
This post has been updated since its initial 07/05/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Makeup can be your best friend when it comes to anti-aging looks, and with the right techniques and products, you have the power to enhance your natur...
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 Right Now For October Prime Day
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
13 best foundations for mature skin that deliver hydration and added radiance
As you get older, changes to your skin tone and texture may prompt you to reconsider the way you wear make-up. You may find formulations you once loved are no longer flattering, for example. The good news is that all it takes is a couple of tweaks to your technique or a switch-up of product to reignite the magic that make-up can bring.Getting the base right is key whether you’re going for that no-make-up make-up look or a full face. We asked international make-up artist Caroline Barnes, whose clients have included Nigella Lawson, Michaela Coel and Kylie Minogue, to share...
Real Simple
The 9 Best Mascaras of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A high-quality mascara is the best way to enhance the look of your lashes, whether for special events or everyday use. But with so many different types of mascara on the market (like volumizing, lengthening, and waterproof formulas), it can be hard to know what to look for.
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022
Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you […]
Does using powder before foundation lead to longer lasting makeup?
Switching the order of your face makeup by using powder first and ending with foundation. Powder is usually the final “setting” step to seal foundation and concealer, but some on TikTok suggest that using it before foundation can keep your makeup in place for longer and give a better finish. I dusted my moisturised face in Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder, followed by a spritz of Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray (from £12). Once my face dried, I smoothed over Benefit Porefessional Lite Primer from (£12.50) and only then applied foundation (Maybelline Fit Me Matte, £5.99). The result was a surprisingly smooth finish.
Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale ASAP
When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s...
Elite Daily
A Makeup Artist's Guide To Tightlining
Luna says the first rule of tightlining is to make sure your pencil tip is sharpened bluntly. While this is important when using eyeliner in general, it's especially helpful when tightlining because the space you're lining is so narrow. When you're ready to start lining, Luna says to "try to hold the top lash line gently with your available hand while lining with your other hand to ensure a smooth and precise application," and adds that you'll want to do the same when lining the lower lash line, too. If tightlining is just one part of a bolder smoky eye, Luna suggests using an eyeliner brush to soften and blend your liner.
TODAY.com
This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions
If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
Complex
William Scott’s Flawless Makeup Approach is Simple: “Less is More”
For celebrity makeup artist William Scott, the perfect look is all about skin. “Just let the skin show as much as possible,” they tell us on a transatlantic call from London. The Miami native and New York transplant made a name for themself working with the likes of...
How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Without Going Crazy
Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.
Shoppers Have Been Buying Multiple Of This $10 Massage Tool for Battling Migraines
Whether it be a tension headache or a migraine, they can stop your life instantly, making you turn into a ball of pain that craves darkness and no sound. To put it bluntly, it sucks. Per Mayo Clinic, a migraine is “a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation,” and a tension headache is “mild to moderate pain that’s often described as feeling like a tight band around the head.” They’re tight and painful, and overall not a good time. We’ve tried so much to relieve the pain, investing in different products Amazon shoppers swear by. Whether...
Emmy Rossum Swears By This Under-$30 Styler For Her Bouncy Curls — & It's From a Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand
If there’s one thing we adore, it’s big bouncy curls, and one of the most iconic curly girls in Hollywood is Emmy Rossum. People have wondered for years how she gets those shiny curls, and she finally revealed the one product she swears by to get it. In a previous Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, the Shameless star started the video by saying she uses the Living Proof Perfect hair Day In-Shower Styler in the shower, saying, “I went through years of using 15 different products to try to get the perfect curl cocktail to only come down to, this one...
