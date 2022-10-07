ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Elon Musk is Partnering With Pepsi in an Attempt to Disrupt the Shipping Industry

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cCWB_0iQ8mRff00

Amid Elon Musk's quest to have influence in what seems like every industry, a new endeavor puts the billionaire and Tesla right in the heart of the shipping industry.

On Thursday, Musk announced that Tesla will roll out a semi-truck model, which is meant to take on deliveries for large companies. The first of these big companies set to partner with the electric vehicle company will be PepsiCo.

Musk shared that the first deliveries for the company will roll out on December 1 of this year.

The Tesla CEO then followed up by revealing that the semis can drive in a 500-mile range without needing to be charged and are "super fun to drive." He did not give further detail on how big the fleet of trucks being produced was or how Tesla plans to deploy the trucks to the company.

PepsiCo. did not publicly comment on Musk's announcement.

Tesla's semi-truck was originally announced in 2017, though factory and supply chain issues have continued to delay its production to fruition. Reservations for the vehicles were originally set at $20,000 but upon visiting Tesla's website, appear to be closed.

Back in August, Musk told Tesla hopefuls that the semi-truck would begin shipping in 2022 and that the largely anticipated Cybertruck would begin shipping in 2023.

Tesla's partnership with PepsiCo. will be the first of its kind in the beverage industry as it will provide an all-electric fleet of delivery vehicles.

Tesla was down just shy of 14% in a one-year period as of Friday morning.

Comments / 59

Basil Hayden
4d ago

At least when it catches on fire, ( and eventually it will!!) there will be plenty of liquid to put the fire out.!! 🧑‍🚒🧑‍🚒

Reply(2)
16
skyman666
2d ago

Gee, I had no idea there were SO many experts on EVs and Electric trucks. Seeing as the industry is still in its infancy. Glad to see all these geniuses doing extensive research on the subject and know the actual statistics. So much better than the usual BS info you get at work, sitting around the table or at the local bar where all the experts and geniuses gather ! 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(2)
7
Michael Barron
3d ago

the electric truck can't even pull a camping trailer and it's going to pull 40k you think those batteries are going to be lite?

Reply
12
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Shipping#Electric Vehicle Company#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla#Pepsico
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy