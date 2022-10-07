Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Free Kerrville Chalk Festival is fun for the whole family
KERRVILLE, Texas – A free family-friendly chalk festival is taking place in Kerrville this weekend. The 8th annual Kerrville Chalk Festival will feature an estimated 75 artists who will start working on 55 large-scale chalk drawings Saturday morning. Completion of some of the larger chalk art pieces may take the entire weekend.
KSAT 12
San Antonio car wash opens haunted tunnel for scary clean service during Halloween season
SAN ANTONIO – You can get a scary clean car at Super Sudz Car Wash this Halloween season. Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. “I wasn’t expecting for the car wash...
KSAT 12
Pearl announces Día de los Muertos celebration with altars and live music
SAN ANTONIO – Pearl is honoring a traditional Mexican holiday with its annual Día de los Muertos celebration. The free event will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Pearl, located at 303 Pearl Parkway. Visitors can expect multiple altars/ofrendas, children’s activities, live music, art...
KSAT 12
Chili cheeseburger added to Whataburger menu for limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Fans of corn chip pie may have a new favorite Whataburger order. Whataburger has announced its newest menu item, the chili cheeseburger, will be available for a limited time. The burger includes chili and corn chips on top of two beef patties, according to a news...
KSAT 12
Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival
SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
KSAT 12
Female owned and run tequila company takes on the men
SAN ANTONIO – Deep in Jalisco, Mexico, Melly Barajas Cardenas’s crew of women plant the seeds for the next extra anejo that will grace the hand-beaded bottles of Leyenda de Mexico Tequila, a job traditionally left to men. It’s been 25 years since Barajas took on the male-dominated...
KSAT 12
Map shows average home value for San Antonio and surrounding areas based on ZIP codes
SAN ANTONIO – A map of ZIP codes for San Antonio and the surrounding areas provides insight into average home values as the housing market starts to cool down. Whether you’re buying, selling or just curious about the real estate market in your area — the map shows the average value for a single-family home in ZIP codes where the information is available.
KSAT 12
Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and more R&B legends to perform in San Antonio this December
SAN ANTONIO – This December, a group of R&B legends will make their way to San Antonio for a throwback show. The “RNB Rewind” tour is scheduled for Dec. 3 at the AT&T Center. It will include Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Teddy Riley, Tony Toni Tone, Frankie...
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
KSAT 12
SAPD issues alert for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely. Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6. He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the...
KSAT 12
WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Jessica Briones murder trial
Warning: Some testimony in the trial may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Attorneys delivered their opening statements Monday in the murder trial of a San Antonio mother. Jessica Briones is facing a murder charge for the death of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Briones. Briones was charged in 2017 after...
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium officials asking for help naming new Giant Pacific Octopus
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium is looking for help naming one of its newest members — a Giant Pacific Octopus. The four-pound octopus arrived in San Antonio from Vancouver, British Columbia in September and has slowly been acclimating to its environment. On Saturday, which...
KSAT 12
26-year-old changing entire landscape of resources for unsheltered youth in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - – Kameron Rhys may only be 26 years old, but he is changing the entire landscape of resources for San Antonio youth experiencing homelessness. “Back in 2018, I became homeless through somebody else’s drug use, that made it unsafe for me to stay in the place that I was at. And I really didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Rhys said.
KSAT 12
‘You feel violated’: Market Square shop owners upset over recent break-ins, want more security
SAN ANTONIO – Shop owners at Market Square are upset and feel violated after a string of break-ins late last week. At least four shops were broken into and thousands of dollars of merchandise was stolen. “I feel very disrespected. This is this is how we feed our family,...
KSAT 12
Teens transform Haven for Hope’s Hair Care Center with dignity in mind
SAN ANTONIO - – A haircut seems so simple, but for those experiencing homelessness, a physical makeover can make big goals become reality. Two teenagers realized that and helped turn Haven for Hope’s Hair Care Center into a beautiful space, with dignity in mind. On a Wednesday afternoon,...
KSAT 12
Man shot during altercation at home in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Oval Meadow Street, not far from Montgomery...
KSAT 12
Why does the city plan to remove or relocate 77 trees in Brackenridge Park? KSAT Explains
Whether it is Easter camping or just an afternoon picnic, San Antonians have a long history with Brackenridge Park. The centrally located green space offers miles of nature trails, the Sunken Garden Theater, the Japanese Tea Garden, the Witte Museum, and the San Antonio Zoo. But one area, in particular,...
KSAT 12
Mother discusses daughter’s injuries in five-hour interrogation video shown in court
SAN ANTONIO – A five-hour interrogation video was played to a jury on Tuesday in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing her four-year-old daughter. Jessica Briones is on trial for the 2017 death of her daughter, Olivia Briones. Briones took the little girl unresponsive to a...
KSAT 12
Search continues for ‘Perla’ in connection with migrants lured onto plane from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO – The criminal investigation into who falsely promised free incentives to migrants in San Antonio who ended up at Martha’s Vineyard continues. In September, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said nearly 50 migrants were “lured” on Sept. 14 at the city’s Migrant Resource Center on a plane to the Northeast vacation destination.
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for North Side robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Target store on the North Side. The robbery happened Sept. 12 at 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Northwest Loop 410, according to SAPD. Police said a man entered...
