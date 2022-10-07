ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Free Kerrville Chalk Festival is fun for the whole family

KERRVILLE, Texas – A free family-friendly chalk festival is taking place in Kerrville this weekend. The 8th annual Kerrville Chalk Festival will feature an estimated 75 artists who will start working on 55 large-scale chalk drawings Saturday morning. Completion of some of the larger chalk art pieces may take the entire weekend.
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Chili cheeseburger added to Whataburger menu for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of corn chip pie may have a new favorite Whataburger order. Whataburger has announced its newest menu item, the chili cheeseburger, will be available for a limited time. The burger includes chili and corn chips on top of two beef patties, according to a news...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Female owned and run tequila company takes on the men

SAN ANTONIO – Deep in Jalisco, Mexico, Melly Barajas Cardenas’s crew of women plant the seeds for the next extra anejo that will grace the hand-beaded bottles of Leyenda de Mexico Tequila, a job traditionally left to men. It’s been 25 years since Barajas took on the male-dominated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Larry Bagby
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD issues alert for missing teen

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely. Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6. He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Jessica Briones murder trial

Warning: Some testimony in the trial may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Attorneys delivered their opening statements Monday in the murder trial of a San Antonio mother. Jessica Briones is facing a murder charge for the death of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Briones. Briones was charged in 2017 after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot during altercation at home in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Oval Meadow Street, not far from Montgomery...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Search continues for ‘Perla’ in connection with migrants lured onto plane from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard

SAN ANTONIO – The criminal investigation into who falsely promised free incentives to migrants in San Antonio who ended up at Martha’s Vineyard continues. In September, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said nearly 50 migrants were “lured” on Sept. 14 at the city’s Migrant Resource Center on a plane to the Northeast vacation destination.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

