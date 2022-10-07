Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
$1,000 Reward Offered in Montgomery Murder Case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the hopes of solving a man’s murder in Montgomery. Montgomery police are looking for the person who shot and killed Adarius Felder on September 9 at the Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Police need...
Auburn man facing domestic violence, charges; children and wife safe after standoff
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing domestic violence and other charges after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three young children. The crisis began Tuesday morning with a domestic violence assault between the suspect and his wife at another location along Opelika Road. “As […]
WSFA
Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
Macon County Deputy hospitalized after patrol vehicle hit on Interstate 85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County Deputy is recovering from injuries she sustained this weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was parked on Interstate 85 working another crash scene. The driver who hit her patrol vehicle is the Probate Judge in Chambers County, who says he’s extremely grateful the […]
WTVM
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
alreporter.com
Attorneys ask for charges against officer who allegedly beat incarcerated man
A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. Attorneys representing Jimmy Norman, a 44-year-old incarcerated individual at Elmore Correctional facility who was shown being beaten by a correctional officer in a video obtained by APR in September, confirmed on Monday that they intend to file suit over the alleged incident and will be requesting the Elmore County District Attorney’s office hand down criminal assault charges on the officer in question.
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn man arrested for first degree rape
Auburn Police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, on a felony warrant for first degree rape on Thursday, Oct.6. The arrest stems from the police receiving a report that a sexual assault had occurred during the morning hours of Oct. 6. Police met with the complainant, who said they were assaulted by a male at a residence in Auburn.
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Sept. 28 to
• Collen Gray, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence. • Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City. • Neftali Godinez Lopez, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. • Harassment was reported in Alexander City. • Domestic violence was reported in...
selmasun.com
Former Selma resident charged with making terrorist threat
A former Selma resident has been charged with making a terrorist threat after threatening a judge during a video hearing. The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, was charged Friday based on an incident that happened June 10.
alabamanews.net
Death of a Dallas Co. Jail Inmate Under Investigation
An inmate at the Dallas County Jail is found dead in his cell — now an investigation is underway to find out what happened?. Sheriff Mike Granthum says 26 year old inmate John Murray, Jr. of Selma was found in his cell unresponsive last week. Granthum says an independent...
Department of Labor hits Alabama Hyundai parts plant with fines following reports of child labor
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following reports of alleged child labor used at a Hyundai parts supplier in Alabama, the U.S. Department of Labor has filed a court order to keep the plant from using underage workers, as well as imposing fines on them. In a news release sent Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Labor […]
WSFA
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Elmore Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Elmore Correctional Facility died on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Corey Griffin, a 45-year-old incarcerated man at the facility, was found unresponsive in facility showers on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the ADOC. Griffin was later transported to the health care unit at a nearby Staton Correctional facility to receive medical attention.
WSFA
I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder. Additional details about...
wtvy.com
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
selmasun.com
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest kicks off in Alexander City
Locals and visitors flock to the Charles E. Bailey Sr. SportsPlex for the 42nd annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 8 2022. Attendees make their way to the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to partake in anything from kid’s activities to vendors. Originally published on alexcityoutlook.com, part of the...
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
