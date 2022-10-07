ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

$1,000 Reward Offered in Montgomery Murder Case

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the hopes of solving a man’s murder in Montgomery. Montgomery police are looking for the person who shot and killed Adarius Felder on September 9 at the Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Police need...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
TROY, AL
Montgomery County, AL
WTVM

Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
AUBURN, AL
alreporter.com

Attorneys ask for charges against officer who allegedly beat incarcerated man

A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. Attorneys representing Jimmy Norman, a 44-year-old incarcerated individual at Elmore Correctional facility who was shown being beaten by a correctional officer in a video obtained by APR in September, confirmed on Monday that they intend to file suit over the alleged incident and will be requesting the Elmore County District Attorney’s office hand down criminal assault charges on the officer in question.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn man arrested for first degree rape

Auburn Police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, on a felony warrant for first degree rape on Thursday, Oct.6. The arrest stems from the police receiving a report that a sexual assault had occurred during the morning hours of Oct. 6. Police met with the complainant, who said they were assaulted by a male at a residence in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
selmasun.com

Former Selma resident charged with making terrorist threat

A former Selma resident has been charged with making a terrorist threat after threatening a judge during a video hearing. The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, was charged Friday based on an incident that happened June 10.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Death of a Dallas Co. Jail Inmate Under Investigation

An inmate at the Dallas County Jail is found dead in his cell — now an investigation is underway to find out what happened?. Sheriff Mike Granthum says 26 year old inmate John Murray, Jr. of Selma was found in his cell unresponsive last week. Granthum says an independent...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Elmore Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at Elmore Correctional Facility died on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Corey Griffin, a 45-year-old incarcerated man at the facility, was found unresponsive in facility showers on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the ADOC. Griffin was later transported to the health care unit at a nearby Staton Correctional facility to receive medical attention.
ELMORE, AL
WSFA

I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder. Additional details about...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

PHOTOS: Oktoberfest kicks off in Alexander City

Locals and visitors flock to the Charles E. Bailey Sr. SportsPlex for the 42nd annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 8 2022. Attendees make their way to the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to partake in anything from kid’s activities to vendors. Originally published on alexcityoutlook.com, part of the...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
FOX54 News

Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...

