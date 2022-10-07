ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

RANKED! The players who have scored the most goals in football history

The all-time top scorer is often a controversial topic and often produces varied lists. FIFA has never released a list detailing the highest goalscorers across history, and doesn't keep official records - making these rankings that little bit more difficult officially confirm. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*...
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The 7 clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has scored most goals against

Cristiano Ronaldo loves playing against these clubs, with 17 or more goals scored against each of these sides over the years. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career against Everton at Goodison Park, making him the only player in history to have reached that milestone, according to some statisticians.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Michael Carrick
fourfourtwo.com

"He doesn't deserve to be quoted" - Jurgen Klopp blasts former Liverpool player for criticising his team

Jurgen Klopp slammed Didi Hamann during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's fixture against Rangers in the Champions League tonight, suggesting the former Liverpool midfielder's opinions are worthless. After Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, Hamann commented that the Merseysiders needed a "spark", which Sky Sports reporter Vinny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middlesbrough#Manchester United#Cardiff University#West Ham S Academy#Tottenham#Future#Rugby World#Advnture#Nctj#Trainee News Writer
fourfourtwo.com

Brighton & Hove Albion star Enock Mwepu forced to retire through heart condition

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has devastatingly been advised to end his football career at the age of just 24. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has retired from football at just 24. The Zambian midfielder has been diagnosed with a heriditary heart condition that would put...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Kylian Mbappe reportedly planning January exit to Real Madrid

The Frenchman reportedly tried leaving PSG in July, but the club would only allow him to move to anywhere but the Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe already wants to leave PSG for Real Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper Marca (opens in new tab), just months after signing his bumper contract extension with the French club.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: AC Milan consider January move for out-of-favour Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech could be offered a chance to revive his fading fortunes with a loan move to AC Milan (opens in new tab) in the January transfer window. The attacking midfielder has made just five appearances for Chelsea (opens in new tab) this season and only one start, in the 2-1 defeat away to Southampton (opens in new tab) at the end of August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! Every kit in the Premier League this season from worst to best

Today's best Nike Tottenham home shirt 2022/23 deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Today's best Adidas Manchester United home shirt 2022/23 deals. (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Today's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli's comment to FourFourTwo reveals a lot about his future

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has had an electric start to the season and established himself as one of the Gunners' most important players. An opening goal within 58 seconds against Liverpool at the weekend only highlighted just important the Brazilian has become to the young core of stars who have led Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the table – though there is an element of doubt over his long-term future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Gunners in shock swoop for N'Golo Kante from Chelsea

Arsenal could sign N'Golo Kante from rivals Chelsea, with the World Cup winner wanting to remain in London when he leaves the Blues. The Frenchman moved to Stamford Bridge in 2016 after a title-winning season with Leicester City, managing to repeat the feat a season later under Antonio Conte – and Kante has gone onto win almost everything in the game since, winning an FA Cup and World Cup in 2018, Europa League in 2019 and the Champions League in 2021 before a Club World Cup this year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explains critical comments about Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strained relationship with former manager Mikel Arteta has come under public scrutiny again after a video from his spell at Barcelona (opens in new tab) surfaced online. The striker, who has since moved to Chelsea (opens in new tab), can be seen questioning Arteta’s ability to deal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Antoine Griezmann completes permanent return to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) have completed a permanent deal for loanee Antoine Griezmann, bringing his unhappy three-year spell at Barcelona (opens in new tab) to an end. He moved to the Nou Camp in a spectacular £103million deal in July 2019 but became a symbol of the club’s...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy