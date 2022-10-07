Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
RANKED! The players who have scored the most goals in football history
The all-time top scorer is often a controversial topic and often produces varied lists. FIFA has never released a list detailing the highest goalscorers across history, and doesn't keep official records - making these rankings that little bit more difficult officially confirm. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*...
FIFA・
fourfourtwo.com
Shaun Wright-Phillips urges England to be more attacking so Phil Foden can shine
Shaun Wright-Phillips wants England to play with the shackles off in order to get the best out of Phil Foden, who has struggled to replicate his scintillating form for Manchester City at international level. Foden has scored seven goals in all competitions at the time of writing, which included a...
fourfourtwo.com
Could Trent Alexander-Arnold be out of the World Cup? Liverpool suffer new injuries in Arsenal defeat
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold was unused by Gareth Southgate during the last international break and now faces more time on the sidelines. The debate about Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s England prospects has taken a fresh turn following his injury in yesterday’s defeat to Arsenal. Despite being selected in...
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 7 clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has scored most goals against
Cristiano Ronaldo loves playing against these clubs, with 17 or more goals scored against each of these sides over the years. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career against Everton at Goodison Park, making him the only player in history to have reached that milestone, according to some statisticians.
RELATED PEOPLE
fourfourtwo.com
Roy Keane tipped to replace former teammate Steve Bruce as West Bromwich Albion boss
West Bromwich Albion (opens in new tab) are searching for a new manager after sacking Steve Bruce, who was only appointed in February. Considered amongst the Championship’s promotion favourites, West Brom currently languish in the relegation zone after picking up just one win from their opening 13 games. Thank...
fourfourtwo.com
"He doesn't deserve to be quoted" - Jurgen Klopp blasts former Liverpool player for criticising his team
Jurgen Klopp slammed Didi Hamann during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's fixture against Rangers in the Champions League tonight, suggesting the former Liverpool midfielder's opinions are worthless. After Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, Hamann commented that the Merseysiders needed a "spark", which Sky Sports reporter Vinny...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu sensationally tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is enduring a tough time, with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu backed to turn fortunes around. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be succeeded by Ange Postecoglu of Celtic. That's the view of one former Celtic man who has weighed in on the long-term future of the Merseysiders...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea favourite Diego Costa slams ex-boss Antonio Conte after Stamford Bridge return
The striker was back in West London with new club Wolves on Saturday, and he hasn't forgotten how things ended between him and Conte at Chelsea. Chelsea (opens in new tab) fan favourite Diego Costa has dredged up his dispute with former Blues boss Antonio Conte – although he refused to refer to him by name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th club goal in Manchester United's game against Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal of the season and the 700th of his club career. Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score the 700th club goal of his incredible career in Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
fourfourtwo.com
Brighton & Hove Albion star Enock Mwepu forced to retire through heart condition
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has devastatingly been advised to end his football career at the age of just 24. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has retired from football at just 24. The Zambian midfielder has been diagnosed with a heriditary heart condition that would put...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool frustrated by VAR as Arsenal's Gabriel goes unpunished for handball
Liverpool thought they should have had a penalty when Arsenal's Gabriel handled in the area after 15 minutes on Sunday. Liverpool thought they should have been awarded a penalty in the first half of their Premier League clash away to Arsenal on Sunday. Diogo Jota's cross clearly struck Gabriel on...
fourfourtwo.com
Kylian Mbappe reportedly planning January exit to Real Madrid
The Frenchman reportedly tried leaving PSG in July, but the club would only allow him to move to anywhere but the Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe already wants to leave PSG for Real Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper Marca (opens in new tab), just months after signing his bumper contract extension with the French club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Reds 'not in title race' after Arsenal loss
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Reds are 'not in the race' for the Premier League after their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that the Reds are 'not in the race' for the Premier League title after defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Klopp's...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: AC Milan consider January move for out-of-favour Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech could be offered a chance to revive his fading fortunes with a loan move to AC Milan (opens in new tab) in the January transfer window. The attacking midfielder has made just five appearances for Chelsea (opens in new tab) this season and only one start, in the 2-1 defeat away to Southampton (opens in new tab) at the end of August.
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! Every kit in the Premier League this season from worst to best
Today's best Nike Tottenham home shirt 2022/23 deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Today's best Adidas Manchester United home shirt 2022/23 deals. (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Today's...
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli's comment to FourFourTwo reveals a lot about his future
Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has had an electric start to the season and established himself as one of the Gunners' most important players. An opening goal within 58 seconds against Liverpool at the weekend only highlighted just important the Brazilian has become to the young core of stars who have led Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the table – though there is an element of doubt over his long-term future.
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal report: Gunners in shock swoop for N'Golo Kante from Chelsea
Arsenal could sign N'Golo Kante from rivals Chelsea, with the World Cup winner wanting to remain in London when he leaves the Blues. The Frenchman moved to Stamford Bridge in 2016 after a title-winning season with Leicester City, managing to repeat the feat a season later under Antonio Conte – and Kante has gone onto win almost everything in the game since, winning an FA Cup and World Cup in 2018, Europa League in 2019 and the Champions League in 2021 before a Club World Cup this year.
fourfourtwo.com
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explains critical comments about Mikel Arteta
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strained relationship with former manager Mikel Arteta has come under public scrutiny again after a video from his spell at Barcelona (opens in new tab) surfaced online. The striker, who has since moved to Chelsea (opens in new tab), can be seen questioning Arteta’s ability to deal...
fourfourtwo.com
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash
Find a Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live stream, Tuesday 11 October, 5:45pm BST. Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live stream and match preview. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with...
UEFA・
fourfourtwo.com
Antoine Griezmann completes permanent return to Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) have completed a permanent deal for loanee Antoine Griezmann, bringing his unhappy three-year spell at Barcelona (opens in new tab) to an end. He moved to the Nou Camp in a spectacular £103million deal in July 2019 but became a symbol of the club’s...
Comments / 0