Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has had an electric start to the season and established himself as one of the Gunners' most important players. An opening goal within 58 seconds against Liverpool at the weekend only highlighted just important the Brazilian has become to the young core of stars who have led Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the table – though there is an element of doubt over his long-term future.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO