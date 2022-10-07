Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player
Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
BBC
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
BBC
Scafell Pike: Walker missing on England's highest peak found dead
A walker who went missing at the top of England's highest mountain has been found dead, a search team has said. The man got separated from his friends on the Lake District's Scafell Pike in "very windy", cold and misty conditions at about 21:30 BST on Saturday, Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (WMRT) said.
BBC
Mark Allen opens up on declaring himself bankrupt
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen has spoken frankly about the reasons which led him to declare himself bankrupt. The 36-year-old says he hopes the worst of his personal and financial problems are now behind him but concedes that he made "some wrong moves" in the past. "I just overspent in every...
Comments / 0