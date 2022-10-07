ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Enemy Lines: High-octane Seahawks focus on run defense

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. And they’ve lost twice. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns sign Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, waive Frank Jackson

The Phoenix Suns made three roster moves on Tuesday, signing guards Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, while waiving guard Frank Jackson. Arms and Lee are signed on training camp deals and are not taking up one of the Suns’ 15 traditional roster spots. That number still sits at 14, with an open slot still available for Phoenix to use. Last season, the Suns kept that open until Bismack Biyombo filled it in January.
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns need a bounce-back year from backup PG Cam Payne

PHOENIX — The term “X-factor” can be overused at times, but the Phoenix Suns absolutely have one this season. Two seasons ago, reserve Cam Payne was arguably the best backup point guard in the NBA. The change of pace he brought with his lightning speed as a true playmaking slasher toward the rim was a perfect dynamic to sprinkle into the ball-handling group.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 report cards: Outfielders

Perhaps the biggest bright spot for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season was their outfield play. The infusion of youth brought timely hits, elite defense and all around helped set the identity of the team. Especially in the second half, the D-backs outfield play emerged as one of the best in baseball.
Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

