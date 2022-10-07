Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
ASU QB Trenton Bourguet: I’ve prepared my whole life for this opportunity
Prepare every day like you’re the starter. That is what backups are told in every football practice, especially in a sport where second-stringers are just one play away from being the next man up to becoming the guy. And since his freshman year in 2019, Arizona State Sun Devils...
Arizona State-Stanford football kickoff time set for Oct. 22
The Arizona State Sun Devils will come off a bye week following a Saturday upset over the then-No. 21 Washington Huskies with an afternoon road test against the Stanford Cardinal. ASU-Stanford will kick off at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Pac-12 announced on Monday. It will air...
ASU kicker Carter Brown named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week
Arizona State Sun Devils kicker Carter Brown was named the Pac-12’s Week 6 Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Brown was perfect on all seven of his kicks in ASU’s 45-38 upset win over the then-No. 21 Washington Huskies on Saturday afternoon at Sun Devil Stadium.
Behind Enemy Lines: High-octane Seahawks focus on run defense
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. And they’ve lost twice. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinals lift up Matt Ammendola after missing game-tying FG vs. Eagles
GLENDALE — The life of a kicker can be a tough one. Just ask Matt Ammendola. With starting kicker Matt Prater sidelined with a hip injury, Ammendola was the next man up in Arizona’s eyes after trying out a handful of kickers earlier in the week ahead of the team’s Week 5 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ evolution tour heads to Arizona in Week 5
TEMPE — After knocking off one former Oklahoma quarterback in Week 4, the Arizona Cardinals get another shot at an ex-Sooners signal caller when the Philadelphia Eagles head to the desert on Sunday. But make no mistakes about it, Baker Mayfield is no Jalen Hurts, who enters the Week...
Phoenix Suns sign Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, waive Frank Jackson
The Phoenix Suns made three roster moves on Tuesday, signing guards Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, while waiving guard Frank Jackson. Arms and Lee are signed on training camp deals and are not taking up one of the Suns’ 15 traditional roster spots. That number still sits at 14, with an open slot still available for Phoenix to use. Last season, the Suns kept that open until Bismack Biyombo filled it in January.
ASU’s Mullett Arena features food lineup including Shaq’s Big Chicken
Mullett Arena, the home of the Arizona State hockey team and temporary base of the Arizona Coyotes, announced on Tuesday the complex’s food lineup when it opens for its first event Friday. OVG Hospitality announced that local staples Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers and Venezia’s New York Style Pizzeria will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix Suns need a bounce-back year from backup PG Cam Payne
PHOENIX — The term “X-factor” can be overused at times, but the Phoenix Suns absolutely have one this season. Two seasons ago, reserve Cam Payne was arguably the best backup point guard in the NBA. The change of pace he brought with his lightning speed as a true playmaking slasher toward the rim was a perfect dynamic to sprinkle into the ball-handling group.
Phoenix Suns rounding into form during preseason, fall to Nuggets
After the Phoenix Suns’ first preseason game, head coach Monty Williams preached “habit stamina.” It essentially comes down to being more consistent at what makes Suns basketball, Suns basketball. Avoiding that slippage and finding the sharpness Williams has created the last two-plus years looked necessary, and we...
Hawks reportedly in Jae Crowder trade mix, talked with Suns
The Atlanta Hawks have been in contact with Phoenix in the “recent weeks and months” regarding the trade availability of Suns forward Jae Crowder, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Crowder has not joined the Suns for training camp or preseason play as Phoenix has moved forward with...
Josh Okogie’s arrival brings another ball hawk to Phoenix Suns’ roster
PHOENIX — Entering Year 4 of the Monty Williams and James Jones era, the Phoenix Suns have never had a player quite like wing Josh Okogie. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, you can sense how Okogie can come across as physically imposing. Okogie said Saturday that when Williams saw his thigh muscles, he compared it to the athletic phenomenon Bo Jackson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams ‘back to normal,’ center tells Arizona Republic
Deandre Ayton is finally putting any tense moments of his relationship with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams in the rear-view mirror before the 2022-23 season begins. In a one-on-one interview with Arizona Republic reporter Duane Rankin on Sunday, Ayton said everything is back to normal. Q: Got to clear...
Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 report cards: Outfielders
Perhaps the biggest bright spot for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season was their outfield play. The infusion of youth brought timely hits, elite defense and all around helped set the identity of the team. Especially in the second half, the D-backs outfield play emerged as one of the best in baseball.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0