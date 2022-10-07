World Sign Associates (wsanetwork.org) has just announced its 2022 Coolness Competition winners. For the largest category, over 100 square feet of signage, DaVinci Sign Systems has taken 1st Place for its Brighton Crossings work, which features monument signage and large lantern structures with LED lighting. It will be the fourth year in a row that DaVinci has taken top honors in the Coolness Competition.

