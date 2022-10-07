ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor’s DaVinci Sign Systems, Inc. Wins Three National Awards for Signage

World Sign Associates (wsanetwork.org) has just announced its 2022 Coolness Competition winners. For the largest category, over 100 square feet of signage, DaVinci Sign Systems has taken 1st Place for its Brighton Crossings work, which features monument signage and large lantern structures with LED lighting. It will be the fourth year in a row that DaVinci has taken top honors in the Coolness Competition.
WINDSOR, CO
Laramie’s Horst Wins State Andrus Award

Horst Will Be Honored Friday At A Banquet in Casper. Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14. Horst was...
CASPER, WY
