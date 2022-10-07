Read full article on original website
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Windsor’s DaVinci Sign Systems, Inc. Wins Three National Awards for Signage
World Sign Associates (wsanetwork.org) has just announced its 2022 Coolness Competition winners. For the largest category, over 100 square feet of signage, DaVinci Sign Systems has taken 1st Place for its Brighton Crossings work, which features monument signage and large lantern structures with LED lighting. It will be the fourth year in a row that DaVinci has taken top honors in the Coolness Competition.
Laramie’s Horst Wins State Andrus Award
Horst Will Be Honored Friday At A Banquet in Casper. Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14. Horst was...
ACT test scores drop to their lowest in 30 years in a pandemic slide
The class of 2022's average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36, marking the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20.
Niche releases new rankings for Northeast Wisconsin schools
"Niche, the leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings."
