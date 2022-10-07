ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Woman killed in Grand Rapids, police searching for shooter

Grand Rapids police are searching for a shooting suspect who ran from the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and 44th Street SE around 1:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Egelston Township, MI
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy