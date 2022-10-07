Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Grand Rapids, police searching for shooter
Grand Rapids police are searching for a shooting suspect who ran from the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and 44th Street SE around 1:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a...
'She shot me, I'm going to die,' South Haven homicide victim tells witness in murder case
PAW PAW, Mich. — A man testified he witnessed the fatal shooting of his close friend during the trial of a 2021 South Haven homicide Tuesday. Tiah Sutton, 24, was charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park in South Haven on July 8, 2021, police said.
Trial begins: Jury selection for South Haven woman accused of shooting and killing a man
PAW PAW, Mich. — Jury selection for a 24-year old South Haven woman facing open murder charges starts on Tuesday at the Van Buren County Courthouse. Tiah Sutton is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Shondell Newell after a dispute near Elkenburg Park in South Haven on July 8, 2021.
Young man steals woman's purse, uses credit card at Kent County area stores
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are looking for a man who's accused of stealing a woman's purse when she was loading groceries Sunday. Kalamazoo: Axe wielding man taken into custody following brief standoff. A 70-year-old Kentwood woman was in a parking lot along Marketplace Drive around 6...
Gun Lake Casino, MDOT celebrate completion of new overpass in Allegan County
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Gun Lake Tribe and the Michigan Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new bridge. The $23 million bridge was funded by Gun Lake Tribe and the state of Michigan to enhance the safety and traffic flow for local residents and visitors to Gun Lake Casino, according to Gun Lake Tribe.
Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
