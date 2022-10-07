Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Prosecutor: Traverse City man accused of holding woman hostage in sound-proof bunker
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man was arraigned on several charges after being accused of stalking, kidnapping and raping a woman while holding her hostage. Christopher Thomas is accused of shackling the woman and holding her hostage for 13 hours inside a sound-proof bunker he built,...
Two charged during Platte River patrols
Two people arrested in July and charged with open intoxicants are due for a probable cause conference in Benzie County's 85th District Court.
oceanacountypress.com
Armed robbery suspects arraigned on felony charges.
HART — Two brothers accused of holding up a man at gunpoint in the Shelby Wesco convenience store parking lot Sunday, Oct. 9, were arraigned Tuesday in. Oceana County’s 79th District Court. John Edward-Weyher Yeubanks, 43, and Danny Joe Yeubanks, 53, both of 706 S. Center St., Gaylord,...
Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Former Manistee ISD tech director sentenced for hallucinogenic drug possession
MANISTEE — Manistee Intermediate School District’s former technology director was sentenced in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday. Anciso, 43, of Manistee appeared in front of Judge David Thompson for possession of dimethyltryptamine. He was sentenced to two years of probation plus fines and fees. Dimethyltryptamine...
9&10 News
Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County
A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
Court of Appeals Upholds Schwander Sentence
A Michigan Court of Appeals is upholding the sentence of a former Traverse City man who was convicted of killing a fellow teen more than a decade ago. Robert Schwander was convicted of killing 16-year-old Carly Lewis back in 2011. Schwander was 17 at the time. Schwander came back to...
Benzie County videographer sues attorney general over FOIA denial
A Benzie County man has filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Dana Nessel, claiming he was denied a Freedom of Information Act request for evidence shown in open court during a case involving the conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
Copemish man allegedly runs from police into shed, facing heroin charge
CLEON TWP. — A Copemish man was arrested after running from police into a shed, according to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Thursday afternoon. Jesse Joe Sparks, 33, of Copemish, is facing a possession of a narcotic less than 25 grams in Manistee County's 85th District Court.
Man dies in kayak race off coast of Benzie County
A kayaker has reportedly died after they were pulled from the water off the coast of Benzie County near Point Betsie while participating in a kayak race on Oct. 8.
30 officers graduate from TEAM School Liaison Program
Michigan students will soon benefit from the addition of 30 police officers recently trained in the Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring School Liaison Program.
recordpatriot.com
Drivers 'going to take some time to get used to' new Manistee roundabout
MANISTEE TWP. — Drivers passing through the U.S. 31 and M-22 intersection area have been driving on a brand new roundabout for about a month now, but some motorists are still having difficulties adjusting to the change. At the October Manistee County Public Safety Committee meeting, Manistee County Sheriff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
Daifuku Manufacturing Opens Doors in Boyne City, Bringing New Jobs to Northern Michigan
Daifuku Manufacturing opened their doors in Boyne City Tuesday. “I think it’s really exciting. You’re looking at a brand new manufacturing facility based here in Boyne City,” Senator Wayne Schmidt says. The company has made a $26 million commitment. This plant is the manufacturing hub for airport...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
29 cats with ‘wide range of medical issues’ ditched overnight in Northern Michigan
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who abandoned 29 cats at an animal hospital overnight. Leelanau County Animal Control responded to VCA Cherrybend Animal Hospital on Cherrybend Road in Elmwood Township at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officials believe the cats were...
Michigan lawmakers recognize Cherry Hut's centennial year
The Cherry Hut was recognized by the state of Michigan for 100 years of serving customers at its Beulah location.
Cocaine and handguns: Copemish man arraigned on weapon, drug charges
A Copemish man is facing drug and weapon related charges after police say he brandished a firearm when he was approached in Thompsonville Park.
Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
Up North Voice
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
395
Followers
559
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0