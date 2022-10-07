Read full article on original website
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
One day left to register to vote in Ohio's election this November
Ohioans who want to vote in the election this fall are running out of time to register. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11, and Wednesday is the first day of early voting. Jen Miller, League of Women Voters of Ohio executive director, said volunteers with her group that have...
Southwest Ohio comedian Tabari McCoy wants the last laugh
Ohio is, historically, a fertile breeding ground for comedians. Yup, our grand old state produces more than music based entertainers. Dave Chappelle. Gary Owen. Arsenio Hall. Nikki Glaser. Bob Hope. Dean Martin. Tabari McCoy. Tabari who? I’m betting you paused on that name. Tabari is not a household name. But…if...
Omega Music celebrates Cassette Week 2022
Mike Cooley of Omega Music in Dayton joined WYSO’s Evan Miller to talk about Cassette Week and to share his love for cassette tapes. Cassette Week is run by online cassette tape retailer Tapehead City, but record stores across America, like Omega Music, are joining in the celebration. It lasts from October 9th–15th.
License reinstatement program boosts child support payments
The coronavirus led to a steep drop in child support payments. That’s why the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency offered a program to encourage parents to get caught up during Child Support Awareness Month in August. The new program helped those who are behind on child support payments...
Studio Session: Weedghost on The Outside
The Fairborn/Athens, OH-based duo Weedghost made a late night stop at the WYSO studios recently to perform a pair of longform slabs of drone, and for a conversation with Evan Miller of The Outside about band history, their other musical/extracurricular activities and interests, and what makes Weedghost Weedghost. Evan Miller...
Studio Session: Gran Gran performs live ahead of their Dayton Music Fest appearance
Yellow Springs band Gran Gran joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope ahead of their appearance at Dayton Music Fest for an interview and live studio session. Originally an acoustic project of Dylan Sage and Jay Teilhet, Gran Gran now features Sage on acoustic guitar and vocals, Teilhet on banjo, Evan Miller (of WYSO) on drums, Jacob Diebold on electric guitar, and Mikey Chappell on bass.
