4d ago
I've lived through 65 michigan winters. for the most part it's been cold with some snow! lol. there have been a couple of winters I remember fondly. I think one was in the 1960s with a LOT of snow and one in the 1980s with even bigger amount of snow! my memory is not what it used to be so don't quote me. but those were fun winters!
Reply(7)
15
The Man With No Name
2d ago
Actually I'm surprised that the article didn't say that the lowering of the temperatures is the results of "climate change".
Reply
4
Jacques Renou
4d ago
50/50 Sounds like all those psychic hotlines.🤨
Reply
19
