Yancey County, NC

Man convicted of second-degree murder sentenced to prison

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Cherokee man convicted of second-degree murder will spend the next 14 years in prison for his crimes. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, 21, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was sentenced to 168 months in prison and ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.
ASHEVILLE, NC
County
Yancey County, NC
City
Burnsville, NC
Yancey County, NC
Crime & Safety
Burnsville, NC
Crime & Safety
Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
BREVARD, NC
#Child Pornography#Sex Abuse#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime#Hsi Computer Forensic#Bureau Of Prisons
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are investigating shots fired in west Asheville early Saturday morning. Police say they received reports of multiple gunshots on Patton Avenue around 1:30 am. When they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had been hit with about six rounds. Police say they were told two or three men began shooting at a then-occupied vehicle and the driver of that vehicle returned fire. No injuries have been reported.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Public Safety
NC-11 candidates Edwards and Beach-Ferrara go head-to-head during first, only debate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina General Election is just weeks away and all eyes are on the 11th Congressional District race. The first and only debate between the candidates running to represent Western North Carolina's district happened on Monday night in News 13's studio. The battle to represent the district lies in the question of if a Republican will remain in the seat or if it will flip to the Democratic party.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Waynesville Recreation Center steps up efforts to boost attendance, revenue

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attendance remains down at the Waynesville Recreation Center. Center interim director Luke Kinsland said before the COVID-19 pandemic, daily visits totaled more than 400. He said they remain a little more than 200 currently. Kinsland said the pandemic changed behaviors, with some people now preferring...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Meeting set to get public input on Woodfin greenway plan

WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with plans to build a greenway in Woodfin. The project runs along Riverside Drive, from Broadway Street to Elk Mountain Road. It would add about 3 miles of greenway. The county is in the early design phase. Construction could begin...
WOODFIN, NC
Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
POLK COUNTY, NC

