WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair reports rise in fair attendance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair reported that 229,761 guests attended the fair this year, which is a 26 percent increase compared to 2021. DJ Hargrave, the fair's branding manager, spoke with WXII about the results this year. He said that if it wasn't for bad weather, which canceled the opening Friday, the results likely could have been higher.
WFMY NEWS2

Woods of Terror engagement: 'Michael Myers' pops the question

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've seen all kinds of engagements. Everything from underwater engagements to roller coasters, but this one is definitely the spookiest. Jamie Vaughn loves the Halloween movie franchise and even thinks the world of Michael Myers. So to go to Woods of Terror in Greensboro is exactly what she would expect as Halloween approaches. What happened next, she was NOT expecting.
country1037fm.com

Archdale, North Carolina Haunted House Among The Nation’s Scariest

Tis the season for lists of America’s Scariest Haunted Attractions. As I was preparing today’s show, I came across just such a list. Here are some of the names and places: Pennhurst Asylum – Spring City, PA, 13th Gate – Baton Rouge, LA, HellsGate – Lockport, IL. and The Darkness – St. Louis, MO. And then, just as I was about to go, “Ho-hum” and peace-out, what should I see? Coming in at Number 8 on the list, “Kersey Valley Spooky Woods” in Archdale.
WRAL

Weekend trip: Mebane offers family fun

MEBANE, N.C. — While thinking about our city, I also thought of ways an out-of-town family could enjoy a weekend here. Inspired by one of the most popular posts on my blog, I put together a few ways you can spend your time. Allow the charm of Mebane to...
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
Stanly News & Press

Miss Stanly County 2023 Pageant crowns winners

Saturday’s 2023 Miss Stanly County Pageant saw one previous winner of the Outstanding Teen award return to claim the Miss Stanly crown, while the new Outstanding Teen was competing in a pageant for the first time. Shelby Sides, who was Miss Stanly County Outstanding Teen in 2020 and 2021,...
Mount Airy News

Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
Mount Airy News

Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.

FOX8 News

Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
