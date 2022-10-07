Read full article on original website
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair reports rise in fair attendance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair reported that 229,761 guests attended the fair this year, which is a 26 percent increase compared to 2021. DJ Hargrave, the fair's branding manager, spoke with WXII about the results this year. He said that if it wasn't for bad weather, which canceled the opening Friday, the results likely could have been higher.
Woods of Terror engagement: 'Michael Myers' pops the question
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've seen all kinds of engagements. Everything from underwater engagements to roller coasters, but this one is definitely the spookiest. Jamie Vaughn loves the Halloween movie franchise and even thinks the world of Michael Myers. So to go to Woods of Terror in Greensboro is exactly what she would expect as Halloween approaches. What happened next, she was NOT expecting.
country1037fm.com
Archdale, North Carolina Haunted House Among The Nation’s Scariest
Tis the season for lists of America’s Scariest Haunted Attractions. As I was preparing today’s show, I came across just such a list. Here are some of the names and places: Pennhurst Asylum – Spring City, PA, 13th Gate – Baton Rouge, LA, HellsGate – Lockport, IL. and The Darkness – St. Louis, MO. And then, just as I was about to go, “Ho-hum” and peace-out, what should I see? Coming in at Number 8 on the list, “Kersey Valley Spooky Woods” in Archdale.
WRAL
Weekend trip: Mebane offers family fun
MEBANE, N.C. — While thinking about our city, I also thought of ways an out-of-town family could enjoy a weekend here. Inspired by one of the most popular posts on my blog, I put together a few ways you can spend your time. Allow the charm of Mebane to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Pawn Stars' to make stop in Winston-Salem. Here's how to be in the audience.
“Pawn Stars” will be filming in Winston-Salem Oct. 15-17 and is looking for audience members. The reality series on the History channel features the colorful world of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The late Richard Harrison, a former Lexington resident, gained national fame...
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
Several people outside when bullets hit Winston-Salem apartment complex
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at local park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
Stanly News & Press
Miss Stanly County 2023 Pageant crowns winners
Saturday’s 2023 Miss Stanly County Pageant saw one previous winner of the Outstanding Teen award return to claim the Miss Stanly crown, while the new Outstanding Teen was competing in a pageant for the first time. Shelby Sides, who was Miss Stanly County Outstanding Teen in 2020 and 2021,...
WXII 12
Greensboro: New program will charge residents for leaving bins at the curb
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program to begin this year in hopes of keeping Greensboro's streets clean, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Greensboro will be instituting a new program that can issue a...
Mount Airy News
Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
Juvenile injured in shooting on Spruce Street in Lexington, suspect at-large
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is injured following a shooting in Lexington late Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department. At around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers began to head to Spruce Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Shortly after getting the initial report, police got a call […]
1 found dead with a gunshot wound in the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after a dead body was found, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a body being discovered. At the scene, officers located a deceased victim […]
Mom ‘screamed for like 20 minutes’ after getting a life-changing email from NC lottery
“I think I scared my family,” she said.
1 student taken to hospital after altercation at Cummings High School, Burlington police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two students got into a fight involving a knife at Cummings High School in Burlington, according to a tweet from the school system. The tweet says that EMS was called to Cummings High on Tuesday after two students were “involved in an altercation.” The school system says the incident has been […]
Mount Airy News
Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.
Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
