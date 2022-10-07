ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph throws major shade at Rutgers for announced sellout in Week 6

Mickey Joseph decided to throw some shade at Rutgers after its sellout game against Nebraska last Saturday. He’ll be hoping for a better atmosphere at Purdue, according to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. Joseph didn’t care about hurting anyone’s feelings when talking about the Rutgers sellout. Pictures were...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: 5 things that need to happen for Boilermakers to win West

Although the Boilermakers probably did not arrive here the way many envisioned, Purdue sits with a 4-2 record at the mid-way point of the season, including 2-1 in the Big Ten. After losing 2 of the 1st 3 games, including in the final minutes vs. Penn State and Syracuse, Purdue has recovered to win 3 straight, including back-to-back contests as road underdogs in the Big Ten. The run has the Boilermakers thinking of a division title in what looks like a wide-open Big Ten West.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland

Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers announces new interim assistant following staff shakeup after Week 6

Rutgers football is trying to reestablish itself after a rocky 3-3 start and coming off a loss to Nebraska in Week 6. On Monday, Rutgers’ football announced that Joe Susan will take over as the interim TE coach. This change comes after Nunzio Campanile, the former TE coach at Rutgers was elevated to be the interim offensive coordinator.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News

Week 6 of the 2022 college football season brings a major coordinator firing out of the Big Ten. Sunday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that he's fired his team's offensive coordinator. The change comes after Rutgers lost to Nebraska on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty poorly...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
#American Football#College Football#Qb#Holy Cross#Boilerfootball
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
EDISON, NJ
Fox 59

Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
LOGANSPORT, IN
InsideHook

Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards

Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

