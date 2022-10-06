Read full article on original website
Redlands police support National Walk and Roll to School Day Wednesday, Oct. 12
The Redlands Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike or roll to class Oct. 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families and caregivers,” Redlands Police Sgt. Jeremy Floyd said.
