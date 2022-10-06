Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will hold its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14
The City of Fontana will be holding its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be filled with food, shopping, music, live entertainment, graffiti art, jumpers, crafts, and a beer and wine garden. The Night Market will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m....
NBC San Diego
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
spectrumnews1.com
Prepare to say goodbye to extreme heat in Palms Spring
This is the perfect time of the year to plan a getaway to Palm Springs and other low desert cities. Daytime temperatures are starting fall below 100. If you’re ready for it to cool down in the low desert, you’ll be glad to know we’re in the middle of a streak of 90-degree days thanks to a cold system pushing across the west.
thepalmspringspost.com
Odd local landmark won’t get caught in web of demolition if project proceeds, developer says
Developers discussing a project inside city limits that would include a 123,000-square-foot distribution center are promising to be mindful of an odd local landmark. Driving the news: No formal application has been submitted. However, plans on file at City Hall show a 40-acre parcel near North Indian Canyon Drive and Garnet Avenue could one day contain the distribution center, a travel stop, and two other parcels suitable for building.
californiafamilytravel.com
4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River
Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands police support National Walk and Roll to School Day Wednesday, Oct. 12
The Redlands Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike or roll to class Oct. 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families and caregivers,” Redlands Police Sgt. Jeremy Floyd said.
newsantaana.com
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
Supermarket News
Take a look inside Bristol Farms’ new food hall concept
Bristol Farms — long loved by Southern California foodies for its specialty groceries and innovative approach to merchandising — has opened a new store that features “an elevated experience with an open, warm and modern environment” — and with a decidedly foodservice twist. It’s the Bristol Farms Newfound Market in the Irvine Spectrum Center, a popular entertainment and shopping destination in Irvine, California.
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens on October 10
The popular Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will reopen on Monday, Oct 10. The tram was closed for a month for annual maintenance. Officials said completed projects this year included the replacement of tower sheaves, replacement of the dome windows in both tramcars, and comprehensive mechanical and electrical testing of Tramway systems. “Each year’s maintenance closure allows The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens on October 10 appeared first on KESQ.
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
insideedition.com
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
Fontana Herald News
Highland man is sentenced to five years in prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of cellphone stores
A Highland man was sentenced on Oct. 6 to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T cellphone stores throughout Southern California during a two-month crime spree, using hammers to smash display cases to steal iPhones and other merchandise. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22,...
KTLA.com
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
Desert Hot Springs man arrested after forcing himself into home and threatening residents
A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and criminal threats. Desert Hot Springs Police first responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. off of the 11900 block of Verbena Drive. The suspect reportedly forced himself into a residence while possessing a gun. He also threatened the The post Desert Hot Springs man arrested after forcing himself into home and threatening residents appeared first on KESQ.
claremont-courier.com
Family working to free former Claremonter from Japanese prison
In May 2021, former Claremont resident Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant stationed in Japan, took his wife Brittany and their three children on a day trip to Mt. Fuji, which was not far from their home. The family traveled by car to about 8,000 feet in elevation, where they...
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
Video shows man struck by car during street takeover in Buena Park (Warning)
A man was struck by a car that was doing donuts at a street takeover in Buena Park late Thursday night. Video captured the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., as spectators gathered around the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard. The video shows a man trip and fall as a car heads […]
