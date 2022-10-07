Read full article on original website
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo nets landmark winner against Toffees
Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday to record only their fourth away Premier League win of the calendar year. It was a solid performance from Erik ten Hag’s side, who came from behind courtesy of goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re up to fifth in the Premier League table, now only a point off the final Champions League spot.
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Goals, Highlights & How to Watch | Ronaldo puts Utd ahead
Halftime - United have bounced back from a good start for the Blues with two goals from the Toffees turnovers to lead 2-1 at the break. 43’ - Iwobi loses the ball in the United half and Casemiro finds a streaking Ronaldo down the Everton right and he slots the ball past Pickford, United lead 2-1 just before the break.
On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
Could Brendan Rodgers’ Job Come Down to the Next Three Matches?
Leicester City are in sole possession of last place in the Premier League. Through nine matches, the Foxes have managed a measly four points. After an improved performance against 19th placed Nottingham Forest, Rodgers’ squad regressed by blowing a one goal advantage in three minutes to lose 2-1 against Bournemouth.
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
After beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow, hoping to make it four wins in a row altogether since we’ve come back from the international break. Milan will surely be looking to make up for their lopsided defeat, and will likely pose a much sterner challenge than just a few days ago.
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results in the return fixture of the group. Time and Date: Tuesday 11 October 2022 Kickoff at 17:45 BST (UK), 12.45 PM EST (USA) Referee Artur Dias POR. Assistant...
Monday October 10th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”
Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more. “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”. “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is...
Conte: Kulusevski out, but Lucas in contention for Champions League vs. Frankfurt
Antonio Conte’s pre-Champions League press conference took place today after all, and he gave an update on his two injured players. There’s good news and bad news — the good news is that Lucas Moura is back in contention for minutes for tomorrow’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt after having three full training sessions. The bad news is that Dejan Kulusevski will be held out as a precaution (but he’s close to a return, possibly as soon as this weekend’s match against Everton).
Opinion: “Sunderland are experiencing their first wobble, but such spells of form are not unexpected”
First things first: Sunderland aren’t ‘being found out’, and the events of the past week certainly shouldn’t derail our season, but there’s no doubt that we’ve hit our first major bump in the Championship road. If last weekend’s goalless draw with Preston was simply...
Liverpool Loanee Tyler Morton Turns in Man of the Match Performance
It’s been something of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season for Liverpool FC’s men’s football team so far in 2022-23, leaving us with few positive stories to track far too often two months into the season. After gifting Arsenal three goals through defensive breakdowns in...
Klopp Defends New System In Wake of Arsenal Defeat
It’s not the system. That’s the conclusion from manager Jürgen Klopp as his team lost against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday while playing in a 4-4-2 formation. The team has been known for their 4-3-3 set up for years now, focusing their attack on the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and the departed Sadio Mané.
Staff Takeaways: Everton 1-2 Manchester United
This was supposed to be the return of Anthony Martial, but once again Manchester United’s no. 9 has been sidelined due to injury. After suffering a knock in warm-ups it was rumored that Martial would not start, but while he did come out to begin the match it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to continue, and he was subbed off for Cristiano Ronaldo. Martial’s goal off the bench to help United win their Europa League tie away at Omonia Nicosia last Thursday was such a positive, and many were looking forward to his return to the XI. He’s already suffered two separate injuries ahead of Premier League matches this season that has kept him off the pitch, and now it looks as though he’ll miss even more time.
Ornstein: Tottenham in talks with Google over stadium naming rights deal
Tottenham Hotsur’s new stadium has been open for three and a half years without a sponsor name. This is unusual. When it opened in April of 2019, Daniel Levy formally announced that Spurs’ new ground would be known as “The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium” until such time as a naming rights deal could be established. But enough time has passed, which has included a global pandemic which has sapped the global economy in a rather significant way, that I’m sure a lot of fans have started to wonder if it might just stay this way.
Chelsea start ‘formal’ negotiations with Mason Mount over new contract — report
Having already secured the futures of Reece James and Armando Broja with new contracts this season — as well as that of Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall — the next big item on Chelsea’s contract-agenda is Mason Mount. And now, according to the London Evening Standard, the club have started official talks with the 23-year-old Academy star, who has less than two years left on his current deal.
Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Instant Reaction | Not enough
Frank Lampard named an Everton lineup virtually unchanged apart from Anthony Gordon coming back into the XI with Dwight McNeil dropping to the bench. Dominic Calvert-Lewin also among the substitutes is great news for the Blues after so much speculation around his fitness. Jordan Pickford started between the posts, with...
Barcelona eyeing potential free agents N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho — report
We’re at the start of a new era at Chelsea, and that change isn’t just happening at the board room level. There’s renewed emphasis and focus from the new owners on investing in younger players and the next generation. And that makes the futures of players like Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté far from assured at the club, especially as they now have just eight months left on their contracts — and will be able to talk with other clubs starting in January.
Roker Roundtable: “Can Sunderland ride this poor spell of form and emerge stronger from it?”
I’m always confident, because I’ve seen enough from this group over the last calendar year to suggest that they can beat any team on their day. This is really the first bit of adversity that we’ve faced since Lee Johnson was sacked, so it’s a test for the players - and of course, with younger players it’s even harder to learn quickly, but I’m sure they will.
