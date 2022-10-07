Read full article on original website
Lizzo Hits Back at Criticism Over Revealing Costumes, Accusations She Makes Music for White Audiences
She also opens up about living a "very healthy lifestyle," both mentally and spiritually. Lizzo took on some of her haters in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. Throughout the interview with the publication, the "Truth Hurts" star addresses some of the criticisms thrown at her throughout her Grammy and Emmy-winning career -- including accusations of making music for a "white audience" and that her revealing Instagram page and concert looks add "to the sexualization of women."
Charlie Puth Shares His Experience with Ellen's Label After Greyson Chance's Bombshell Claims
"I do agree with him that no one was present, certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP." After Greyson Chance excoriated Ellen DeGeneres and her now-defunct record label as "manipulative," "self-centered" and "blatantly opportunistic," Charlie Puth is weighing in with his own experience. In a new interview with...
9 Times Harry Styles Absolutely Shocked His Fans At Live Shows
From thinking one fan flipped him off on the road to pressuring a boy to propose...these are unforgettable. Harry Styles has not only earned his top spot on the charts, but also a top spot in fan's hearts. The "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" performer makes sure to extensively interact...
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis, Blames Teen Tanning
"I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked ... This has been such a wakeup call for me." Sometimes, choices made at a young age can continue to impact your life for years to come. That's the message Teddi Mellencamp is hoping to share while revealing her Stage 2 melanoma diagnosis.
Every Star Who Has Called Out Kanye West Over Since-Deleted 'Anti-Semitic' Tweet
"Kanye a little bitch," said Jack Antonoff -- while Jamie Lee Curtis teared up on TODAY while saying, "I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him." After Instagram restricted Kanye West's account for violating its policies late last week, Ye returned to Twitter for the first time since 2020 -- and immediately sparked even more backlash.
Kyle Richards Spills on 'Really Bad' RHOBH Reunion Amid Kathy Hilton Drama: 'I Was a Mess' (Exclusive)
"You know it's bad when [Andy Cohen's] really feeling bad for you," says Kyle, before calling the situation with sister Kathy "disappointing." This year's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion was clearly one of the most emotionally-charged for star Kyle Richards -- who tells TooFab it was a "really difficult day" amid tensions with sister Kathy Hilton.
How Kyle Richards' Bond with Jamie Lee Curtis Has Evolved Since Halloween '78 (Exclusive)
Richards talks about working with Jamie Lee 40 years later, Curtis' RHOBH moment and the actress' emotional reaction to the reunion trailer. It only took 44 years -- and some serious love from "Halloween" fans -- to get Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis back on screen together in "Halloween Ends."
‘Glee’ Controversies Explored In Discovery+ Docuseries From Ample Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ and ID are exploring the real story behind Fox’s hit series Glee. The streamer has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO docuseries The Invisible Pilot and Facebook’s 9 Months with Courteney Cox. The series will have access to key cast and crew members, who will share first-hand stories of their time on the comedy drama series that ran for over 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015. It will lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production and the on-set community and will also feature testimonials of close family and friends with never-heard-before...
Murder, She Wrote Star Angela Lansbury Dead at 96 -- Hollywood Pays Tribute
"A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars." Hollywood is paying tribute to beloved actress and Broadway icon, Angela Lansbury, who has died at the age of 96. According to TMZ, per Lansbury's family, Lansbury passed away early Tuesday morning...
Paris Hilton Responds to TikTok Video From Fan Who 'Robbed' Her More Than 15 Years Ago
"Please don't put me in jail. You're rich." A man on TikTok is coming clean about a wild night out that includes a pair of Paris Hilton's stolen sunglasses. Last week Gregory Brown opened up about how he "robbed" the 41-year-old heiress turned DJ back in 2005 after a night of partying with friends while participating in the "One Thing About Me" trend.
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Horrific Equestrian Accident That Nearly Had Her Leg Amputated
"They made me sign something that said, 'We don't know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don't have it anymore.'" Kaley Cuoco is recalling the details of a "devastating" equestrian accident. In an excerpt from "The Big Bang Theory: The...
Kelly Clarkson Returns to The Voice with Two New Coaches -- Plus, Blake Shelton Is Leaving
After 23 seasons, Blake Shelton will depart "The Voice," but not before welcoming two new faces to the spinning chairs, and one returning champion Coach. After skipping a spring cycle last season, "The Voice" revealed that it will be back for Season 23 in Spring 2023, and it will be a major season for the NBC reality series for several reasons.
Full Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci's New Role
The "SNL" legend joins the creepy and kooky Addams for Netflix's mysterious new series set at Nevermore Academy. Fans also get a deeper look into Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, complete with her dry wit and charmingly threatening undertones. The first full look at the upcoming series, presented at NYCC, features equally strange students, hidden chambers and a mysterious monster lurking on campus grounds. With plenty of atmosphere and that unique "Addams Family" charm, Gomez star Luis Guzman promises, "You're going to see them in a different light like you've never seen before, and you’re going to welcome it, and you're going to be entertained."
12 Musicians Who Ended Up Dating One Of Their Bandmates
"It was so brutal but I don't know how we made it through." From writing music, to rehearsing, to touring around the world, there's no question that bandmates end up spending a lot of time together. During all that time with one another, band members can get pretty close -- and sometimes that tight-knit relationship can actually turn romantic. Although getting to spend extra time with a significant other can seem like a great idea at first, many musicians have unfortunately found that it isn't always the best idea to date a coworker. And while relationships between bandmates don't always go according to plan, at least there are some really great songs that have come out of the experience!
Meghan McCain Slams Kanye West for Since-Removed 'Anti-Semitic' Tweet
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," West wrote in the tweet that has since been removed from the platform. Kanye West's latest tirades have resulted in him being restricted on one social media platform and one of his latest tweets removed on another, but not before Meghan McCain joined the public outcry against it.
Michael J Fox Pays Tribute to His Mother 2 Weeks After Her Death During Comic-Con Panel
"My mother thought it was a really bad idea for me to do Back to the Future. She loved the movie, [but she was right], I got tired." Michael J. Fox is honoring the memory of his mother Phyllis Fox. The 61-year-old "Back to the Future" icon reminisced on happy...
Todrick Hall Blasts TikToker Saying He's 'Not a Nice Person' and Pushes Back Against 'Evil Monster' Narrative
Hall says he wishes "people who have never met me would stop talking s---" online, before addressing his behavior on Celebrity Big Brother. Todrick Hall just went off on TikTok, pushing back against those who criticized his gameplay on "Celebrity Big Brother" and other online reports about his alleged behavior off the show as well.
