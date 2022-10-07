Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Crime reclaims focus in NY gubernatorial race following shooting outside GOP candidate's home
New York’s crime rate is once again an issue in the governor’s race, after two teenagers were shot Sunday outside the home of Republican candidate Lee Zeldin. Zeldin, a Long Island congressman, was back on the campaign trail after two 17-year-olds were injured in a drive-by shooting in the front yard of his home. Zeldin’s twin 16-year-old daughters were at home by themselves and immediately called the police and their parents. They were shaken up by the incident but unharmed. The two gunshot victims are in the hospital. Police believe that Zeldin and his family were not the targets of the crime.
wamc.org
Vermont Secretary of State urges voters to plan for upcoming election
Vermont’s outgoing Secretary of State is urging voters to have a voting plan for the upcoming general election. All active and registered voters in Vermont have been mailed a ballot. Secretary of State Jim Condos is urging people to have a plan to ensure there are no issues when...
wamc.org
Zeldin family unhurt after drive-by shooting near Republican candidate's home
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has made the rising crime rate an issue in his campaign, saw gun violence literally hit close to home on Sunday, when a drive-by shooting left two people injured in his front yard. No one in the Zeldin family was hurt. Zeldin...
wamc.org
Drug arrests in Plattsburgh include three men from Connecticut
Five people were arrested in Plattsburgh Monday following an investigation into the transport and sale of narcotics in the city. Plattsburgh City Police say they seized about 1,398 bags containing fentanyl, 58 grams of fentanyl ready to be packaged for resale, 6 grams of crack-cocaine and $3,765 seized while executing a search warrant on Sandalwood Way.
RELATED PEOPLE
wamc.org
Dr. Alicia Pointer becomes Orange County Health Commissioner at pivotal moment
State and local health officials have had a bruising couple of years in New York, where COVID-19, monkeypox and poliovirus have all demanded acute responses. In Orange County, Dr. Alicia Pointer recently took over as the new Commissioner of Health, after previous posts as Chief of Pediatrics at Cornerstone Family Healthcare in Newburgh, Middletown Community Health Center, and Caring Health Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Dr. Alicia Pointer spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
wamc.org
United University Professions kicks off statewide campaign calling for more funding for SUNY system
The nation’s largest higher education union is kicking off a campaign calling for more funding for the State University of New York system, including three Capital Region campuses facing projected multi-million dollar deficits. Capital Region local officials joined United University Professions President Fred Kowal at the University at Albany...
wamc.org
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
wamc.org
Congressional Corner with Matt Castelli
Voters in northern New York have a decision to make November 8. In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic candidate Matt Castelli of New York’s 21st district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded October 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamc.org
Head of local nonprofit helping to advise international organization
The head of a western Massachusetts nonprofit that helps low-income women gain economic independence is being internationally recognized. Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, has been invited to join a newly-formed group that will advise other affiliate organizations. As one of 16 members of the Dress...
wamc.org
What's in our water?
Last week, the New York State Department of Health’s Drinking Water Quality Council announced its recommended levels of testing for PFAS levels in drinking water supplies. In 2017, the state established the Drinking Water Quality Council as the place to examine threats to drinking water and to recommend steps to protect the public from those posed by “ emerging contaminants ” – that is, threats posed by newer chemicals and those not traditionally regulated in drinking water . The release of its long-awaited recommendations on PFAS was supposed to put New York at the forefront of drinking water protection.
wamc.org
Amazon workers in Schodack begin union vote
An Amazon warehouse in upstate New York could become the company’s second workplace in the country to unionize. Supporters held a final rally Monday before the start of voting today. Protesters marched outside Amazon’s million-square-foot facility in Schodack, tucked into the hills along the Hudson River. “We are...
wamc.org
Vermont governor promotes annual Button Up weatherization campaign
Vermont Governor Phil Scott is promoting an effort to get homeowners to winterize their homes. Scott, a Republican, was joined by officials from state agencies, Efficiency Vermont and utilities at his weekly briefing Tuesday as he announced a new website that features programs and tools to help Vermonters with winter heating needs, including financial assistance, weatherization and home improvement incentives.
Comments / 1