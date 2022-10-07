New York’s crime rate is once again an issue in the governor’s race, after two teenagers were shot Sunday outside the home of Republican candidate Lee Zeldin. Zeldin, a Long Island congressman, was back on the campaign trail after two 17-year-olds were injured in a drive-by shooting in the front yard of his home. Zeldin’s twin 16-year-old daughters were at home by themselves and immediately called the police and their parents. They were shaken up by the incident but unharmed. The two gunshot victims are in the hospital. Police believe that Zeldin and his family were not the targets of the crime.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO