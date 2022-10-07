Susan Egan

Read full article on original website
Murder, She Wrote Star Angela Lansbury Dead at 96 -- Hollywood Pays Tribute
"A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars." Hollywood is paying tribute to beloved actress and Broadway icon, Angela Lansbury, who has died at the age of 96. According to TMZ, per Lansbury's family, Lansbury passed away early Tuesday morning...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
'Days of Our Lives' Star Mark Miller Dead at 97
Penelope Ann Miller has announced that her beloved father, actor Mark Miller, has died. He was 97 years old. She confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, writing: "My Papa's beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, & always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad."
Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'
"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
