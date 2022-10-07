ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider-Approved New Albums for October 7, 2022

By Clayton Edwards
Well, fellow Outsiders, we’ve made it to October. You know what that means: the spooky season is upon us. You won’t find many haints or spooks in this stack of new albums. However, we did get some scary-good new music today. Whether you’re looking for some straightforward country music or something a little more rootsy, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

New Albums for October 7, 2022

  • Lines in the Levee – Town Mountain (New West Records)
  • The Ballad of Aesop Finn – Barrett Davis
  • Forsythia – Caleb Caudle (Independent)
  • Loose Future – Courtney Marie Andrews (Fat Possum Records)
  • Ain’t Nobody Worried – Rory Block (Stony Plain Records)
  • Electrostatic – Courtney Patton (Independent)
  • Live in Colorado, Vol. 2 – Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers (Third Man Records)
  • Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners – Ginger WIldheart & The Sinners (Wicked Cool Records)
  • Rolling Golden Holy – Bonny Light Horseman (Independent)
  • Shapeshifter – Violet Bell (Independent)
  • Love Songs for Loners – Michael Paul Lawson (Independent)
  • Atoms From – Truth & Salvage Co. (Blackbird Record Label/Indie AM Gold/Oakwilde)
  • Nothin’ Lastin’ – Hal Cannon (Okehdokee Records)
  • The Acoustic Highway: Love, Loss, & Other Stories – Joey McGee (Independent)

The last couple of weeks of September gave us some gargantuan albums. This week, we have a handful of hotly-anticipated new albums and some under-the-radar releases that will surely tickle your fancy. Of course, we’ve all been counting the days waiting on the new Town Mountain record to drop, but there’s plenty more here to enjoy. Let’s flesh out your weekend soundtrack

The Ballad of Aesop Finn

Barrett Davis has music in his DNA. He grew up in North Carolina surrounded by bluegrass. Additionally, his dad was a blues guitarist. Those two influences come out in spades throughout The Ballad of Aesop Finn. In a recent interview with Outsider, Davis opened up about the album’s title track. “Aesop Finn is my picture of modern Appalachia. There are so many different elements to this area… There’s those harsh realities in this region, so I’m like ‘Okay, how rough around the edges are we and what can we do to show folks the reality of what happens here?’”

While that was his vision for the title track, it reverberates throughout the album. These songs are written from the heart of a hardworking Appalachian family man who isn’t pretending to be anything else. This is one new album you don’t want to miss.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKXbZ3ZoldE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Quiver – Barrett Davis feat. Woody Platt (Live from Echo Mountain) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKXbZ3ZoldE)

Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners

Are the changing seasons getting you down already? Well, I think this record from Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners might help. I’m not saying that this new band’s debut album will cure seasonal depression. I’m just saying that it’s upbeat Southern-fried rock infused with optimism. You’ll hear strains of Credence Clearwater Revival, The Band, The Allman Brothers, and plenty more throughout the tracklist. It’s hard to keep a smile off of your face while cranking this record.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8bw4GdwIBs

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Footprints in the Sand (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8bw4GdwIBs)

“Footprints in the Sand”

Forsythia

If you’re a fan of mountain music, you’re going to want to check out Caleb Caudle’s new album. Forsythia is an introspective acoustic set that falls sonically between country, folk, and bluegrass. Caudle put together a killer backing band for this one. Notably, Sam Bush plays mandolin on the record while Jerry Douglas handles dobro duties.

More than anything, Caudle’s songwriting and vocal delivery shine on this album. If you’re planning on taking a ride through nature to catch the first signs of fall in the leaves, this would be the perfect soundtrack.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0D2oOPlbKA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Caleb Caudle – I Don't Fit In – Live from The Cash Cabin Studio (Official Performance Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0D2oOPlbKA)

“I Don’t Fit In”

