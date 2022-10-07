Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Russians Terrified by Putin’s Bunker Mentality as He Turns 70 With His Finger on the Nuclear Button
Only a handful of people know the exact location where President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 70th birthday in St. Petersburg on Friday, but critics say he spends more and more of his time isolated deep inside nuclear bunkers. The Kremlin has announced that Putin will spend his birthday working....
Former NATO commander says Kerch Bridge explosion ‘very significant psychologically’
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark on Sunday said the explosion that partially collapsed part of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, is “very significant psychologically” amid Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine. “I think it’s very significant psychologically and politically,” Clark, a retired U.S....
Russia Security Council official says ‘there will be others’ after mass strikes in Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, warned that the Kremlin will launch additional attacks after it pursued mass strikes across Ukrainian cities on Monday. “The first episode has been played. There will be others,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram. Russia launched dozens of missiles on Monday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia says its missiles hit Ukrainian military targets, but videos of a burning crater in a Kyiv park paint a very different picture
Russian forces launched a deadly barrage of missiles and suicide drones into Ukraine on Monday. After the attack, Putin claimed his troops targeted Ukrainian military and energy facilities. Photos and videos of a burning crater in a park — next to a playground — paint a different image.
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
Russian President Putin's actions in Ukraine 'completely unacceptable' -Blinken
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Russia's attacks on Ukraine present a "profound moral issue" and the international community has a responsibility to make clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are unacceptable.
Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast
At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine presidential aide: 'Russian question must be solved by force'
KYIV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A senior aide to the Ukrainian president said Russian rocket strikes on cities across Ukraine on Monday were a signal to the civilised world that "the Russia question" must be solved with force.
Ukraine to demand step-change in western aid after Russian missile blitz
Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address G7 leaders on Tuesday to demand a significant increase in their military and diplomatic support after the biggest Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities since the start of the war. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, described the attack, in which cruise missiles and armed drones rained...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia Deliberately Timed Strikes to Inflict Maximum Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure. "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that...
coinchapter.com
North Korea and South Korea On The Brink Of War As Kim Jong Un Launches More Missiles
Tensions between North Korea and South Korea escalated following fresh missile test by Kim Jong-un Both countries deployed military jets on each other's borders. The United States has condemned North Korea's aggression against its neighbours. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Tensions between North Korea and South Kora escalated after the countries flew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
Russia's defence ministry: All targets hit in massive missile strikes on Ukraine
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said it hit "all designated targets" in a massive missile attack on Ukrainian military, communications and energy infrastructure on Monday.
Putin’s war is illegal – and Russians fleeing the draft may have the right to asylum
Russian software architect “AA” was one of 17,000 people who fled Russia for Finland last weekend. This was before Finland closed its border with Russia, which was the last direct route from Russia to the European Union. AA told Finnish journalists that Russia was establishing “call-up centres or contact points” on the other side of the border, preventing people from leaving and funnelling them into the armed forces. Apparently, no authority on either side of the borders between Russia and the EU is now interested in the fate of ordinary Russians who refuse to fight in the criminal invasion of Ukraine.
airlive.net
ALERT Moldova says Russian cruise missiles crossed its airspace this morning to strike Ukraine
Three missiles Russia launched at Ukraine on Monday from ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova’s airspace. Popescu said that Russia’s ambassador to Moldova has been summoned to provide an explanation. The violation of a country’s airspace constitutes a breach of international law. Popescu condemned the airspace violation in the “strongest possible terms.”
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack “a terrorist act” by Kyiv
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in...
UN body votes to establish Russia human rights investigator
GENEVA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A U.N. human rights body comfortably passed a motion on Friday to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a "climate of fear" through repression and violence.
Putin Is Taking Crimea Bridge Explosion Personally, Says UK Intelligence
On Saturday, an explosion damaged the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia and the Crimea peninsula, paralyzing the critical supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. The 12-mile Kerch Bridge now seems operational, and limited traffic has resumed on that stretch. On Sunday, Russian divers will examine the root cause of...
Russia Strikes Playground in Kyiv After Blaming Ukraine for Crimea Bridge Attack
Russia bombarded several cities across Ukraine with sustained missile and rocket attacks on Monday morning, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of terrorism for blowing up a symbolic and strategically important bridge linking Russia with Crimea. Images on social media showed a children’s playground in Kyiv's Shevchenko...
Comments / 1