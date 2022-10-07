ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia Deliberately Timed Strikes to Inflict Maximum Damage

KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure. "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that...
US News and World Report

Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
US News and World Report

Bosnian Serb Pro-Russian Leader Renews Secession Threat

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik renewed his secession threat on Monday, a week after the general election in the ethnically-divided country showed his party remained dominant among the Serbs. Pro-Russian Dodik triggered the gravest political crisis in the postwar Bosnia last December when he tried to...
US News and World Report

Factbox-What Is the G7, Who Are Its Members, and What Does It Do?

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations will hold a call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a day after Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour. WHAT IS THE G7?. The G7 is an informal grouping of wealthy Western...
US News and World Report

Iran Calls on Foreign Visitors to Respect Law as Protests Persist

DUBAI (Reuters) -Foreign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic's laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as protests continue over a woman's death in police custody that Tehran has blamed on "foreign enemies". Last month, Iran said it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in...
US News and World Report

French Luxury Groups to Highlight Sector's Resilience as Demand Holds up for Now

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury groups LVMH, Gucci-owner Kering and Hermes are expected to post double-digit third-quarter sales growth as demand for high-end fashion from tourists and shoppers revamping post-pandemic wardrobes remains strong. The sector has sailed above stock market turbulence, lockdowns in China and soaring inflation in recent months,...
US News and World Report

China's Communist Party Leadership Reshuffle: What to Look For

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party will reshuffle its leadership when it holds a once-in-five-years Congress starting Oct 16, with Xi Jinping widely expected to stay on for a third term as general secretary, China's senior-most position. That break with precedent makes it even harder than usual to predict...
The Guardian

Will Qatar really produce ‘the first carbon-neutral World Cup in history’?

Has there ever been a more contentious World Cup finals than Qatar 2022? Probably the last one, which allowed the football community to happily tickle the tummy of Russia’s bear in advance of it rearing up viciously to slice a bloody “Z” across the face of its neighbour Ukraine. Since being unveiled in December 2010 as the future host of this most coveted sporting event, the upcoming tournament has been beset by issues and allegations that have centred on anti-LGBTIQ+ laws and the treatment of migrant workers.
US News and World Report

NKorea Confirms Simulated Use of Nukes to 'Wipe Out' Enemies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says China Looking at Ukraine War to Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies

TAIPEI (Reuters) -China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it may...
US News and World Report

After Bridge Blast, Putin Promises 'Harsh' Response if Ukrainian Attacks Continue

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia and pledged to react forcefully if they continued. In televised remarks, Putin said Moscow had launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine's energy, military and communications infrastructure on Monday in retaliation for an...
US News and World Report

Solomon Island Police Officers Head to China for Training

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement. China has provided public order management training...
US News and World Report

Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
US News and World Report

Trump-Tied SPAC Delays Vote After Falling Short on Shareholder Support

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company postponed on Monday its shareholder vote to Nov. 3 after failing to garner enough support to win a 12-month extension. At least 65% of the shareholders of Digital World...
US News and World Report

Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows

(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
US News and World Report

Chile's Copper Miners Seek Transport Alternatives Due to Crime Wave

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean miners including state-owned Codelco will evaluate transportation alternatives after a key railway suspended transport of a major copper product due to growing theft in the country's main mining region, the state firm said on Tuesday. Chile is the world's top copper producer but a recent wave...
