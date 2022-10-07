Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia Deliberately Timed Strikes to Inflict Maximum Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure. "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that...
US News and World Report
Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
US News and World Report
Bosnian Serb Pro-Russian Leader Renews Secession Threat
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik renewed his secession threat on Monday, a week after the general election in the ethnically-divided country showed his party remained dominant among the Serbs. Pro-Russian Dodik triggered the gravest political crisis in the postwar Bosnia last December when he tried to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West meets to pledge more arms for Ukraine as Washington hails gains
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, focusing on its need for air defences after Moscow launched its most intense missile strikes since the start of the war.
US News and World Report
Factbox-What Is the G7, Who Are Its Members, and What Does It Do?
BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations will hold a call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a day after Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour. WHAT IS THE G7?. The G7 is an informal grouping of wealthy Western...
US News and World Report
Iran Calls on Foreign Visitors to Respect Law as Protests Persist
DUBAI (Reuters) -Foreign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic's laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as protests continue over a woman's death in police custody that Tehran has blamed on "foreign enemies". Last month, Iran said it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in...
US News and World Report
French Luxury Groups to Highlight Sector's Resilience as Demand Holds up for Now
PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury groups LVMH, Gucci-owner Kering and Hermes are expected to post double-digit third-quarter sales growth as demand for high-end fashion from tourists and shoppers revamping post-pandemic wardrobes remains strong. The sector has sailed above stock market turbulence, lockdowns in China and soaring inflation in recent months,...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
China's Communist Party Leadership Reshuffle: What to Look For
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party will reshuffle its leadership when it holds a once-in-five-years Congress starting Oct 16, with Xi Jinping widely expected to stay on for a third term as general secretary, China's senior-most position. That break with precedent makes it even harder than usual to predict...
Will Qatar really produce ‘the first carbon-neutral World Cup in history’?
Has there ever been a more contentious World Cup finals than Qatar 2022? Probably the last one, which allowed the football community to happily tickle the tummy of Russia’s bear in advance of it rearing up viciously to slice a bloody “Z” across the face of its neighbour Ukraine. Since being unveiled in December 2010 as the future host of this most coveted sporting event, the upcoming tournament has been beset by issues and allegations that have centred on anti-LGBTIQ+ laws and the treatment of migrant workers.
FIFA・
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to operate critical safety systems, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday.
US News and World Report
NKorea Confirms Simulated Use of Nukes to 'Wipe Out' Enemies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says China Looking at Ukraine War to Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies
TAIPEI (Reuters) -China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it may...
US News and World Report
After Bridge Blast, Putin Promises 'Harsh' Response if Ukrainian Attacks Continue
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia and pledged to react forcefully if they continued. In televised remarks, Putin said Moscow had launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine's energy, military and communications infrastructure on Monday in retaliation for an...
US News and World Report
Mongolian Airline's Boeing 737 MAX Flight in China the First Since 2019 -FlightRadar24
BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -A Boeing 737 MAX flight by MIAT Mongolian Airlines that landed in Guangzhou on Monday morning was the first commercial flight by the model to China since the country grounded the plane in March 2019, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said. Chinese airlines have not returned the 737 MAX...
US News and World Report
Solomon Island Police Officers Head to China for Training
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement. China has provided public order management training...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
US News and World Report
Trump-Tied SPAC Delays Vote After Falling Short on Shareholder Support
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company postponed on Monday its shareholder vote to Nov. 3 after failing to garner enough support to win a 12-month extension. At least 65% of the shareholders of Digital World...
US News and World Report
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
US News and World Report
Chile's Copper Miners Seek Transport Alternatives Due to Crime Wave
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean miners including state-owned Codelco will evaluate transportation alternatives after a key railway suspended transport of a major copper product due to growing theft in the country's main mining region, the state firm said on Tuesday. Chile is the world's top copper producer but a recent wave...
Comments / 0